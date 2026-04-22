Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for MLB, NBA, NHL Playoff Games

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As the Pistons host the Magic tonight at 07:00 PM EDT for this Postseason clash, new customers can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer ahead of tip-off. By utilizing the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW, eligible users unlock an incredible edge: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers (up to a $25 max bet per boost).







Whether you are backing Detroit or riding with Orlando as a lively underdog, this bonus can be used for today’s matchup as well as any other NBA playoff games taking place this week or throughout this postseason round.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for 10 100% Profit Boosts

Before the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic tip off, you can secure your exclusive welcome bonus by using the code below. We put a lot of stock in finding the best consensus odds and promotions, so simply enter the code during registration to claim your profit boosts for this 2025 Postseason matchup.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 22nd, 2026

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer Overview

This exciting promotion is strictly reserved for new Caesars customers looking to elevate their 2025 Postseason betting experience. To activate the bonus, simply complete your registration and place an initial qualifying wager of just $1. Once that first bet is locked in, you will automatically receive ten 100% profit boost tokens. This “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” structure effectively allows you to maximize your returns across a variety of betting markets, building real value into your daily betting card.

You can put these profit boost tokens to work right away on tonight’s Eastern Conference clash. Whether you are backing the Detroit Pistons or wagering on the visiting Orlando Magic as an intriguing longshot, these ten tokens give you multiple opportunities to double your winnings as the playoff action unfolds.

Use Caesars Sportsbook NBA Bonus on Magic vs. Pistons

Market Orlando Magic (Away) Detroit Pistons (Home) Spread +8.5 (-105) -8.5 (-115) Moneyline +310 -400 Total Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 22, 2026.

If you decide to utilize your $25 maximum bet for the profit boost on the favored Pistons’ -400 moneyline, a winning wager would normally yield $6.25 in profit. Conversely, taking a shot on value and placing that $25 on the underdog Magic’s +310 moneyline would generate a substantial $77.50 profit. If you prefer to play the total or a typical spread bet at standard -110 odds, a successful $25 wager returns $22.73 in profit.

How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s 2025 Postseason clash between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer and secure your profit boosts before the 07:00 PM EDT tip-off:

Download the Caesars App: Start by downloading the Caesars Sportsbook application to your preferred iOS or Android mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration phase, make sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW when prompted to ensure you are opted into the correct promotion. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified, add funds by making a deposit using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more. You can place this initial bet on tonight’s Pistons vs. Magic matchup or any other available market to hunt for that longshot value.

As soon as your initial $1 qualifying wager is locked in, you will successfully activate the offer and automatically receive your ten (10) 100% profit boosts. You can then use these tokens to maximize your payouts as you analyze the rest of the NBA playoff futures prices and daily action!