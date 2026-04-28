Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for Hawks-Knicks, NBA Playoffs

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All new users can take advantage of a fantastic welcome offer ahead of a loaded NBA playoff slate tonight by applying the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW in time for the 7 p.m. ET start as the first game of the night between the Sixers and Celtics.







By activating this offer, users unlock a lucrative promotion to Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. This is the perfect welcome offer for this time of year, where there are a ton of games across the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB regular season.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for NBA Profit Boosts

Before tip-off between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, make sure you are positioned to maximize your wagers. Securing this exclusive welcome offer is a brilliant, analytical play to elevate your NBA Postseason portfolio. Below is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know to activate your profit boosts:

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 28th, 2026

It does stand to reason that claiming this exclusive promotion is straightforward, provided you are among the eligible new Caesars customers. By signing up and making a qualifying initial wager of just $1 on any market—including tonight’s NBA Postseason clash between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks—you will instantly unlock a massive boost to your betting arsenal: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers.

We put a lot of stock in maximizing returns, and once that first $1 bet is placed, Caesars Sportsbook will credit your account with ten individual 100% profit tokens. These tokens can be applied to your subsequent wagers, giving you the chance to extract maximum value during this thrilling stretch of the NBA Postseason. Whether you choose to back the Knicks as home favorites or explore other betting markets across the current playoff slate, you will have ten unique opportunities to literally double your potential winnings.

Use Caesars Sportsbook NBA Bonus for Tuesday Games

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks ATL +210 / NYK -260 ATL +6.5 (-105) / NYK -6.5 (-115) O/U 214 (-110) Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs POR +500 / SAS -699 POR +12.5 (-110) / SAS -12.5 (-110) O/U 215 (-110) Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics PHI +400 / BOS -549 PHI +11.5 (-110) / BOS -11.5 (-110) O/U 214 (-110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 28, 2026.

Let’s break down the betting board. If you place a max $25 wager on the heaviest moneyline favorite—the San Antonio Spurs at -699—your standard profit would be just $3.58. Conversely, taking a swing on a deep longshot like the Portland Trail Blazers (+500) would yield a massive $125 profit if they pull off the upset. Meanwhile, a typical $25 point spread bet at standard -110 consensus odds returns a $22.73 profit. Armed with the Caesars double winnings promo, these potential profits are instantly doubled on your next ten eligible wagers, drastically shifting the math in your favor.

How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Ready to jump into the action and hunt for value tonight? Claiming this welcome bonus is quick and easy. Just follow these straightforward steps to secure your profit boosts ahead of the Eastern Time Zone tip-off between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Caesars Sportsbook app to your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW to opt into the exclusive offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a deposit using one of the many secure methods provided. Place Your First Bet: Lock in your first cash wager of $1 or more to officially activate the offer. You can place this initial bet on the Knicks, the Hawks, or any other eligible market.

Once your qualifying $1 wager is placed, you will immediately receive ten (10) 100% profit boosts directly in your account. You can apply these tokens to your bet slips to double your potential winnings as the NBA Postseason continues!