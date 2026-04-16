Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for Angels-Yankees, MLB Games

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All new users can receive double winning profit boost tokens on any NBA playoff game this weekend or MLB wager tonight by activating the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Create a new account with this welcome offer, and you can dive into any MLB game today with a boost in hand, or start looking at the NBA playoff games over the weekend.







All you need to do is set up a new account and place a $1 wager on Caesars Sportsbook. This will automatically unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens to use across all NBA and MLB wagers over the course of this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Double Winning Tokens

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 16th, 2026

This exclusive promotion is available strictly to new Caesars customers looking to elevate their sports betting strategy and capitalize on market inefficiencies. To activate the bonus, you simply need to register a new account and place a qualifying wager of at least $1 on the upcoming non-conference clash between the Los Angeles Angels (9-9) and the New York Yankees (9-8). Once that initial $1 bet is locked in, Caesars will credit your account with ten individual 100% profit tokens.

The mechanics of this promotion effectively allow you to “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers.” With the Yankees sending probable starter Max Fried to the mound for this 1:35 PM ET matchup, sharp bettors have a prime opportunity to put these tokens to work. Whether you decide to apply these boosts to moneyline wagers, run lines, or player props, each of the ten tokens is designed to double your net payout on a winning ticket, letting you maximize your returns while minimizing your initial exposure.

MLB Odds, Preview via Caesars Sportsbook

Team Moneyline Runline Total Los Angeles Angels +228 +1.5 (+110) Over 9.5 (-110) New York Yankees -285 -1.5 (-130) Under 9.5 (-110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Accurate as of April 16, 2026.

Looking at the underlying metrics, it does stand to reason why the Yankees enter as strong favorites. New York’s pitching staff boasts a collective 3.269 ERA and a tight 1.18 WHIP, keeping opposing batters at bay much more effectively than an Angels rotation that currently holds a 4.182 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP.

However, Los Angeles possesses a clear offensive edge. The Angels have generated 94 total runs and 90 RBIs this season, actively outpacing the Yankees, who have tallied 82 runs and 75 RBIs. Interestingly, both lineups have flashed identical power with exactly 51 extra-base hits apiece. As bettors, the question is whether the Angels’ superior run production can crack the Yankees’ elite pitching, or if New York’s arms will successfully stifle Los Angeles to cover the -1.5 run line.

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Claiming this welcome offer before the first pitch is a streamlined process. To secure your bonus ahead of the April 16, 2026, matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees, simply follow these steps:

Download the App: Search for and download the Caesars Sportsbook app on your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Register as a new user by entering standard personal information to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make absolutely sure to use the promo code WTOPDYW. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your new sportsbook account using one of the available secure deposit methods. Place a Wager: Place your first cash wager of $1 or more to officially activate the offer. You can place this initial bet on the Yankees, the Angels, or any other available betting market.

Once your qualifying $1 wager is confirmed, Caesars will instantly reward you with ten 100% profit boosts. You can immediately use these tokens to double your winnings on your next ten bets, giving you the analytical edge you need as the action unfolds today.