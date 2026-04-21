Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winning Tokens for Yankees-Red Sox, MLB, NBA Playoffs

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Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to secure double winning tokens to use on a fun night in the sports world across a bunch of MLB games along with the NBA playoffs.







All new users who create a new account will be able to redeem 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing their initial wager on the app for $1. These profit boosts can be used on wagers up to $25 for any sport and market.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Double NBA, MLB Winnings

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 21st, 2026

Applying the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW is the smartest way for new Caesars customers to start hunting for value in the futures and daily markets alike. As the Yankees send probable pitcher Luis Gil to the mound against the Red Sox and their probable starter Connelly Early, bettors can easily lock in this exclusive welcome offer to capitalize on the matchup.

By creating a new account and placing a qualifying $1 wager on this game, you will instantly unlock ten 100% Profit Boost Tokens. These tokens can be applied directly in your bet slip to double your potential profit on your next ten eligible wagers. Whether you want to back the road-favorite Yankees or take a stab at the home-underdog Red Sox, this promotional offer provides immense value right out of the gate.

Use Caesars Sportsbook MLB Bonus Today on Yankees vs. Red Sox

Team Moneyline Runline Total New York Yankees -115 -1.5 (+143) Over 8.5 (-105) Boston Red Sox -105 +1.5 (-170) Under 8.5 (-115)

Odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 21, 2026.

When analyzing the core statistics, it goes without saying that the Yankees (13-9) represent the stronger value play over the Red Sox (9-13). New York’s pitching staff boasts a significantly lower ERA (3.404) and WHIP (1.165) compared to Boston’s volatile 4.422 ERA and 1.334 WHIP. We’ve seen time and time again that swing-and-miss stuff dictates late-game betting outcomes, and New York pitchers strike out more batters, averaging 9.245 strikeouts per nine innings compared to Boston’s 7.914.

At the plate, while Boston technically holds a slight edge in overall batting average (.233 to .218), savvy bettors know average doesn’t pay the bills—power does. The Yankees generate far more run-producing contact, crushing 32 home runs and compiling a .733 OPS with 110 total runs scored. The Red Sox have struggled to match that production, logging just 13 home runs, a .663 OPS, and 89 runs scored.

How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer ahead of tonight’s matchup is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus before the 6:45 PM ET first pitch:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Caesars Sportsbook application. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW to successfully opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account using one of Caesars’ approved, secure deposit methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more. Whether you want to back the 13-9 Yankees or the 9-13 Red Sox, simply place your qualifying bet to activate the offer.

Once your initial $1 cash wager is placed, your account will automatically receive ten 100% profit boosts. You can then apply these boosts directly in your bet slip to maximize your payouts on your next ten eligible wagers.