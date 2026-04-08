Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Claim Double Winnings for the Masters, MLB, NBA Games

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As awesome sports week slate gets underway, new users can unlock a massive advantage using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW.







This guide breaks down exactly how you can tap into this welcome offer ahead of the Masters this week, and all NBA and MLB games. The premise is simple: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. This flexible promotion provides immediate value for tonight’s New York double feature—the Mets hosting the Diamondbacks, and the Yankees taking on the Athletics—and can also be applied to any other MLB, NBA or Masters wager this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Overview

If you are mapping out your betting card for the upcoming April 8, 2026, matchups, leveraging a sportsbook sign-up offer is one of the smartest ways to boost your initial bankroll. We put a lot of stock in taking advantage of promotions like this, especially when evaluating situational spots like David Peterson (#23) and the Mets taking on Ryne Nelson (#19) and the Diamondbacks at 4:10 PM ET, or Will Warren (#29) and the Yankees hosting Luis Severino (#40) and the Athletics at 7:05 PM ET.

Below is the complete breakdown of the current welcome offer:

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 8th, 2026

You can apply these profit boosts directly to your wagers for either of today’s New York-based games, finding value exactly where the market leaves an opening.

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer Overview & Finding Value

This current sportsbook promotion is available strictly to new Caesars customers looking to maximize their starting bankroll. By registering and placing a qualifying first wager of just $1, you will activate a unique opportunity to Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. Once that initial $1 bet settles, new users are automatically handed ten 100% profit tokens. It does stand to reason that doubling the potential payout on ten subsequent picks is a massive boon for any value-seeker.

You can immediately put these 100% profit boost tokens to work on the upcoming April 8, 2026, MLB slate. With two distinct non-conference matchups on the board, bettors have excellent options to shop for consensus odds and utilize these boosts. Whether you are banking on the 7-2 Yankees and probable pitcher Will Warren to dominate, or you are betting on a bounce-back pitching performance from visiting starters like Luis Severino, these ten profit tokens provide a highly flexible way to double your potential returns across run lines, totals, or moneyline longshots.

Use Caesars MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets ARI +115 / NYM -135 ARI +1.5 (-170) / NYM -1.5 (+143) O/U 7.5 (O -115 / U -105) Athletics at New York Yankees ATH +175 / NYY -210 ATH +1.5 (-110) / NYY -1.5 (-110) O/U 8.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 8, 2026.

When breaking down the numbers, the Yankees stand out as a premier bet against the Athletics. We’ve seen time and time again that dominant pitching dictates the pace. New York’s staff is dealing, posting a collective 2.418 ERA, an excellent 1.0187 WHIP, and stifling opposing hitters to a mere .199 batting average. Contrast that with the visiting Athletics, who are struggling significantly on the mound with a 5.523 overall ERA, a vulnerable 1.7614 WHIP, and a .273 opponent batting average.

The Mets also present tremendous statistical value at home against Arizona. New York’s pitchers have maintained a sharp 2.542 ERA and a 1.1591 WHIP to start the year. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are yielding far more baserunners, entering the matchup with a 4.068 team ERA and a 1.274 WHIP.

How to Sign Up With the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to unlock your bonuses before today’s first pitch:

Download the App: Head to your device’s app store and download the Caesars app. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information. Apply the Code: During the registration process, enter the promo code WTOPDYW to lock in the offer. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your new account using one of the provided secure methods. Place Your First Bet: Place your first cash wager of $1 or more on any available market.

Once you complete these steps and your initial $1 wager is placed, you will receive ten 100% profit boosts credited directly to your account.