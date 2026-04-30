Cadillac Championship Scores

Thursday At Blue Monster at Doral Miami Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,739; Par: 72 First Round Cameron Young 32-32—64 Alex…

Thursday

At Blue Monster at Doral

Miami

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,739; Par: 72

First Round

Cameron Young 32-32—64 Alex Smalley 33-32—65 Jordan Spieth 31-34—65 Nick Taylor 35-31—66 Nicolas Echavarria 34-33—67 Brian Harman 33-35—68 Andrew Putnam 36-32—68 Gary Woodland 35-33—68 Bud Cauley 35-34—69 Rickie Fowler 32-37—69 Tom Hoge 33-36—69 Matthew McCarty 34-35—69 Aldrich Potgieter 33-36—69 Sahith Theegala 33-36—69 Akshay Bhatia 33-37—70 Brian Campbell 35-35—70 Tommy Fleetwood 34-36—70 Ben Griffin 34-36—70 Max Homa 37-33—70 Sungjae Im 35-35—70 Si Woo Kim 36-34—70 Min Woo Lee 34-36—70 Hideki Matsuyama 35-35—70 Kristoffer Reitan 34-36—70 Sepp Straka 33-37—70 Justin Thomas 33-37—70 Harry Hall 36-35—71 David Lipsky 34-37—71 Denny McCarthy 34-37—71 Maverick McNealy 36-35—71 Andrew Novak 35-36—71 Taylor Pendrith 36-35—71 J.T. Poston 36-35—71 Patrick Rodgers 34-37—71 Scottie Scheffler 33-38—71 Sam Stevens 33-38—71 Keegan Bradley 36-36—72 Pierceson Coody 35-37—72 Alex Fitzpatrick 36-36—72 Ryan Fox 35-37—72 Ryan Gerard 34-38—72 Lucas Glover 37-35—72 Max Greyserman 35-37—72 Russell Henley 35-37—72 Ryo Hisatsune 35-37—72 Shane Lowry 37-35—72 J.J. Spaun 35-37—72 Ricky Castillo 36-37—73 Corey Conners 36-37—73 Chris Gotterup 34-39—73 Jordan L. Smith 37-36—73 Harris English 35-39—74 Michael Kim 37-37—74 Keith Mitchell 37-37—74 Alex Noren 36-38—74 Justin Rose 37-37—74 Michael Thorbjornsen 39-35—74 Matt Wallace 38-36—74 Sudarshan Yellamaraju 39-35—74 Chandler Blanchet 37-38—75 Joel Dahmen 36-39—75 Nicolai Hojgaard 37-38—75 Viktor Hovland 38-37—75 Collin Morikawa 38-37—75 Jhonattan Vegas 36-39—75 Daniel Berger 39-37—76 Sam Burns 38-38—76 Kurt Kitayama 38-38—76 Adam Scott 38-38—76 Jason Day 39-38—77 Austin Smotherman 34-43—77 Jacob Bridgeman 37-42—79

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