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Cadillac Championship Scores

The Associated Press

April 30, 2026, 7:10 PM

Thursday

At Blue Monster at Doral

Miami

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,739; Par: 72

First Round

Cameron Young 32-32—64
Alex Smalley 33-32—65
Jordan Spieth 31-34—65
Nick Taylor 35-31—66
Nicolas Echavarria 34-33—67
Brian Harman 33-35—68
Andrew Putnam 36-32—68
Gary Woodland 35-33—68
Bud Cauley 35-34—69
Rickie Fowler 32-37—69
Tom Hoge 33-36—69
Matthew McCarty 34-35—69
Aldrich Potgieter 33-36—69
Sahith Theegala 33-36—69
Akshay Bhatia 33-37—70
Brian Campbell 35-35—70
Tommy Fleetwood 34-36—70
Ben Griffin 34-36—70
Max Homa 37-33—70
Sungjae Im 35-35—70
Si Woo Kim 36-34—70
Min Woo Lee 34-36—70
Hideki Matsuyama 35-35—70
Kristoffer Reitan 34-36—70
Sepp Straka 33-37—70
Justin Thomas 33-37—70
Harry Hall 36-35—71
David Lipsky 34-37—71
Denny McCarthy 34-37—71
Maverick McNealy 36-35—71
Andrew Novak 35-36—71
Taylor Pendrith 36-35—71
J.T. Poston 36-35—71
Patrick Rodgers 34-37—71
Scottie Scheffler 33-38—71
Sam Stevens 33-38—71
Keegan Bradley 36-36—72
Pierceson Coody 35-37—72
Alex Fitzpatrick 36-36—72
Ryan Fox 35-37—72
Ryan Gerard 34-38—72
Lucas Glover 37-35—72
Max Greyserman 35-37—72
Russell Henley 35-37—72
Ryo Hisatsune 35-37—72
Shane Lowry 37-35—72
J.J. Spaun 35-37—72
Ricky Castillo 36-37—73
Corey Conners 36-37—73
Chris Gotterup 34-39—73
Jordan L. Smith 37-36—73
Harris English 35-39—74
Michael Kim 37-37—74
Keith Mitchell 37-37—74
Alex Noren 36-38—74
Justin Rose 37-37—74
Michael Thorbjornsen 39-35—74
Matt Wallace 38-36—74
Sudarshan Yellamaraju 39-35—74
Chandler Blanchet 37-38—75
Joel Dahmen 36-39—75
Nicolai Hojgaard 37-38—75
Viktor Hovland 38-37—75
Collin Morikawa 38-37—75
Jhonattan Vegas 36-39—75
Daniel Berger 39-37—76
Sam Burns 38-38—76
Kurt Kitayama 38-38—76
Adam Scott 38-38—76
Jason Day 39-38—77
Austin Smotherman 34-43—77
Jacob Bridgeman 37-42—79

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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