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Bukayo Saka set to return for Arsenal after a month out injured in Premier League title boost

The Associated Press

April 24, 2026, 9:50 AM

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is set to return after a month out injured for the Premier League title contender’s home match against Newcastle on Saturday.

The England international has missed Arsenal’s last five matches — containing three losses — because of an Achilles injury.

“Bukayo is probably going to be in the squad,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Friday. “So, good news.”

Arsenal is looking to bounce back from two straight league defeats — to Bournemouth and Manchester City — and from losing top spot to City.

Saka is expected to be a starter for England at the World Cup.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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