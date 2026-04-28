Brewers take on the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-12, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-13, fifth in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-12, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-13, fifth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-1, 9.31 ERA, 2.28 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (1-1, 2.35 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -112, Diamondbacks -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

Milwaukee is 14-13 overall and 8-7 in home games. The Brewers are 12-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona is 15-12 overall and 6-6 on the road. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .255, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Bauers has four doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs while hitting .261 for the Brewers. David Hamilton is 9 for 32 with a double over the past 10 games.

Ildemaro Vargas leads the Diamondbacks with six home runs while slugging .722. Nolan Arenado is 15 for 37 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .295 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Craig Yoho: 15-Day IL (calf), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hand), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (groin)

Diamondbacks: Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Geraldo Perdomo: day-to-day (ankle), Zac Gallen: day-to-day (shoulder), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (back), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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