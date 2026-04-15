Braves play the Marlins with series tied 1-1

Miami Marlins (9-9, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (11-7, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15…

Miami Marlins (9-9, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (11-7, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Chris Paddack (0-2, 6.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (1-1, 1.02 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -166, Marlins +139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta has an 11-7 record overall and a 7-4 record at home. The Braves have a 4-2 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami is 2-6 on the road and 9-9 overall. The Marlins have gone 3-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Baldwin has five home runs, six walks and 18 RBIs while hitting .311 for the Braves. Mauricio Dubon is 12 for 37 with five doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Xavier Edwards has three doubles, two triples and a home run for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 13 for 38 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .278 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Braves: Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Acosta: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.