Boom Promo Code WTOP100: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Entries

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All new users can dive into the NBA playoffs tonight by redeeming the Boom (Fantasy) Sports promo code WTOP100, and claim a fantastic welcome offer while doing so. Create a new account to unlock a $100 risk-free entry. A loss will release a bonus entry of the same amount, which can be used for another contest this week.





There are three NBA playoff games tonight to check out for your welcome offer, with the Knicks taking on the Hawks, Cavaliers vs. Raptors and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets as the game of the night in the evening.

Boom Sports (Fantasy) Promo Code WTOP100 for NBA Playoffs Tonight

Boom Sorts Promo Code WTOP100 Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Daily Wheel Spin, 50/50 Wheel Tokens, World Series of Picks, Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 23rd 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Play the classic Pick’Em game for your opening entry. The number of legs, along with the multipliers, will determine the potential payout. NBA games have markets for points, three pointers, rebounds, assists and more stats.

There are several other fantasy games on the app, including Pick & Spin. Make just two picks and spin the wheel to determine your multiplier, which can end up being up to 500X. We are also loving the newest option – Boom Bingo. Select markets and fill in your Bingo board for a shot at winning.

How to Use Your Boom Fantasy NBA Bonus Tonight

Player Point Prop Anthony Edwards 28.5 Nikola Jokic 27.5 Jamal Murray 27.5 Julius Randle 18.5 Aaron Gordon 16.5 Jaden McDaniels 13.5 Ayo Dosunmu 12.5

Looking at the numbers from the 2025 postseason, Jamal Murray is an incredible value play to eclipse his 27.5 points prop. Murray has been on an absolute tear, averaging a team-high 30.0 points per game while logging a grueling 41.1 minutes a night against the Timberwolves

Conversely, it might be tough sledding for the two superstars between Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards and Denver’s Nikola Jokic. Edwards carries the highest points prop on the board at 28.5, but he is currently averaging 26.0 points on a chilly 38.6% shooting from the field through two games in this series. Similarly, Jokic sits at 27.5 points, yet the big man is pacing at 24.5 points per game in these playoffs.

If you’re hunting for hidden value slightly further down the board, Julius Randle offers an appealing over. His prop sits at 18.5, a mark he is well-positioned to beat given his current average of 20.0 points in 33.8 minutes of action.

How to Redeem the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP