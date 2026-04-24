Blue Jays OF Nathan Lukes leaves Friday’s game in the 1st inning because of a sore left hamstring

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes exited Friday’s game against Cleveland in the first inning because of…

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes exited Friday’s game against Cleveland in the first inning because of a sore left hamstring.

Lukes doubled to right field to lead off the first against Cleveland’s Gavin Williams, but walked off the field following a brief discussion with the trainer and manager John Schneider.

“Encouraging that it felt a little cramp-like,” Schneider said, adding that Lukes had left to undergo an MRI.

Davis Schneider replaced Lukes, who came in batting .235 with no homers and eight RBIs. Davis Schneider went to left field and Jesús Sánchez moved from left to right.

The double was the 11th hit in seven games for Lukes, who had previously been struggling with dizziness and vision problems caused by vertigo. He started the season 2 for 31 and was hitless in 23 at-bats in April before a recent surge.

Back home Friday for the first time since recovering his form at the plate, Lukes used U2’s Vertigo as his walk-up song in the first.

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