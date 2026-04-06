Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get a $200 Bonus for NCAAB, MLB and NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than finding a great edge for the NCAAM title game. I’ve got exactly what we need for tonight’s Michigan vs. UConn showdown. By signing up here with the Betr promo code WTOP, new users can unlock up to $200 in bonus value through two separate $100 no-sweat entries.

If our initial plays miss the mark, Betr refunds those entry stakes directly in Betr Bucks. Plus, first-time users grab a complimentary free pick right at sign-up. It’s the perfect low-risk way for us to jump into tonight’s matchup in Indianapolis.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Michigan vs. UConn

Before we start handicapping tonight’s massive clash between the Wolverines and Huskies, make sure you have all the tools to secure your welcome bonus. Here is a quick look at the offer details, the specific code we are using, and the basic eligibility requirements.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 6, 2026

Understanding the Betr Welcome Offer

Having a solid safety net completely changes our daily fantasy strategy. The current Betr welcome offer gives us two no-sweat entries totaling $200 in value. Whether I’m backing the Wolverines to come out hot or banking on the Huskies to dominate the paint, this promotion means we can take a shot at bigger payouts with confidence. If our initial predictions fall flat, the account gets replenished with Betr Bucks equal to our entry stakes.

Keep in mind, we only get this if we are brand-new Betr customers creating a first-time account. You also need to meet your local age requirements and be physically present in a participating state. Hitting these simple criteria means we can dive into the action with maximum value and minimal stress.

How to Use Your Betr Promo Code for the NCAAM Title

I always look for heavy contrasts between a player’s season averages and their point totals. With top-tier talent on both sides of the court, the prop market is loaded with value for tonight’s clash. I’m making these picks based on some standout players whose data heavily contrasts with their consensus lines.

Player Points Over/Under Prop Yaxel Lendeborg 14.5 Tarris Reed Jr. 13.5 Aday Mara 13.5 Alex Karaban 11.5 Elliot Cadeau 11.5 Morez Johnson Jr. 11.5 Braylon Mullins 11.5

Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg enters the game with a points prop of 14.5. Through five games this postseason, he has been an absolute machine, averaging an impressive 19.0 points per game while shooting a highly efficient 60.4% from the floor.

On the UConn side, Tarris Reed Jr. has a surprisingly low consensus line of 13.5 points. Reed has been dominating, putting up a team-high 20.8 points per game on 58.2% shooting. Considering he leads the Huskies with 67 field goal attempts, his heavy usage makes the over a very enticing play for our entries. Teammate Alex Karaban is another great target; his prop sits at just 11.5, despite him averaging 16.0 points in a staggering 36.6 minutes a night.

If we want a sharp under, look at Michigan’s Elliot Cadeau at 11.5 points. He’s hovering at exactly 11.0 points per contest right now but is struggling with his shot efficiency, hitting just 35.8% of his field goal attempts.

Taking Your Betr Bonus to the NBA and MLB

What makes this strategy even better is the flexibility. While we are heavily focused on tonight’s college hoops slate, you aren’t boxed into just one sport. If you spot a better edge on the pro hardwood or the baseball diamond, you can absolutely use your Betr Bucks, no-sweat entries, and free pick for NBA and MLB action.

It’s all about finding the best spots on the board, and having the freedom to cross over into professional leagues gives us a real chance to maximize our bankroll.

How to Unlock $200 in No-Sweat Entries

Ready to get in the trenches with me? Activating this promotional offer is an incredibly straightforward process. First, you will need to create and register a new account here using your standard personal information. During this sign-up process, make sure to enter the Betr promo code WTOP. Punching in that code is what automatically triggers the no-sweat entries for us.

Next, you will need to fund your account using one of the platform’s secure methods. Here is the key strategy: while you do not need to deposit the full $200 right at sign-up, you will need to deposit at least $200 eventually in order to realize the complete value of the promotion.

Once your deposits hit that $200 threshold, you successfully activate your two $100 max tokens along with your free pick to use on tonight’s slate.