Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Wolves-Nuggets, NBA, NHL Picks

Utilizing the Betr promo code WTOP is one of the best ways to get in on the action for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Make daily fantasy picks with up to $200 in no-sweat entries after clicking here and signing up.
Betr Promo Code WTOP Overview
Ensure you have all the essential parameters to claim your sign-up bonus below:
|Betr Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Betr User Offer
|$200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.)
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state
|Information Verified
|April 20th, 2026
The current Betr welcome offer yields substantial structural value for new users looking to back Timberwolves or Nuggets players tonight. Eligible players who register can construct two no-sweat entries with built-in downside protection. If either of your meticulously crafted entries falls short as the action unfolds, you receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, capping at a $200 total limit.
Additionally, new users will receive a free pick to use alongside their initial selections for tonight’s matchup. This promotion is strictly available to new Betr customers who meet regional age requirements and are physically present in a participating state.
Use Your Betr NBA Promo Tonight
If you are looking to build your no-sweat entries for tonight’s game, targeting the player props market is a proven recipe for success. Below is a look at the seven players with the highest over/under point totals for this postseason clash:
|Player
|Points Over/Under Prop
|Nikola Jokić
|27.5
|Anthony Edwards
|26.5
|Jamal Murray
|25.5
|Julius Randle
|18.5
|Aaron Gordon
|15.5
|Jaden McDaniels
|14.5
|Ayo Dosunmu
|13.5
With your Betr welcome bonus secured, analyzing these lines against historic production reveals several actionable angles.
For the Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray projects as a prime candidate to exceed his baseline. His points prop is set at 25.5 after he averaged 25.4 points in the regular season. However, he scored 30 in Game 1, so this might be a good matchup to take the over again. The raw data strongly supports backing the over. Conversely, Nikola Jokić faces an elevated line of 27.5 points. While his ceiling is always astronomical, the MVP center scored 25 points in Game 1.
On the Minnesota side, Anthony Edwards carries a challenging 26.5-point total. The Timberwolves guard scored 22 in Game 1, so he is looking for a bounce back to beat his projection.
If you are targeting secondary market options, Aaron Gordon presents an interesting opportunity. His line sits at 15.5 points, but the forward scored 17.0 points last time out.
Diversify Your Entries: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games
While the NBA provides excellent analytical value, new users can also deploy their Betr no-sweat entries on the ice. Tonight’s NHL Stanley Cup Playoff slate features four compelling matchups for users looking to diversify their portfolio:
- Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes
- Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars
- Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers
Activate Your Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer
Claiming your sign-up bonus before tip-off is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to ensure your account is properly configured to capitalize on tonight’s action:
- Register a New Account: Click here and create your profile by providing standard personal information to securely verify your identity and age.
- Enter the Required Code: Input the Betr promo code WTOP during registration. This exact code is required to properly attach the exclusive welcome offer to your new profile.
- Unlock Your Tokens: Completing the registration steps will automatically trigger the $200 in total bonus value. This offer is structured as two separate no-sweat entry tokens, each carrying a maximum risk value of $100.
- Build Your Entries: Leverage your statistical research and lock in your picks for the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets matchup or any Stanley Cup Playoff game. If either of your two qualifying entries loses, your stake is refunded in Betr Bucks (up to the $200 maximum total limit) to deploy on future selections.