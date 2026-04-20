Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Wolves-Nuggets, NBA, NHL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Utilizing the Betr promo code WTOP is one of the best ways to get in on the action for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Make daily fantasy picks with up to $200 in no-sweat entries after clicking here and signing up.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Overview

Ensure you have all the essential parameters to claim your sign-up bonus below:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Verified April 20th, 2026

The current Betr welcome offer yields substantial structural value for new users looking to back Timberwolves or Nuggets players tonight. Eligible players who register can construct two no-sweat entries with built-in downside protection. If either of your meticulously crafted entries falls short as the action unfolds, you receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, capping at a $200 total limit.

Additionally, new users will receive a free pick to use alongside their initial selections for tonight’s matchup. This promotion is strictly available to new Betr customers who meet regional age requirements and are physically present in a participating state.

Use Your Betr NBA Promo Tonight

If you are looking to build your no-sweat entries for tonight’s game, targeting the player props market is a proven recipe for success. Below is a look at the seven players with the highest over/under point totals for this postseason clash:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Nikola Jokić 27.5 Anthony Edwards 26.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 Julius Randle 18.5 Aaron Gordon 15.5 Jaden McDaniels 14.5 Ayo Dosunmu 13.5

With your Betr welcome bonus secured, analyzing these lines against historic production reveals several actionable angles.

For the Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray projects as a prime candidate to exceed his baseline. His points prop is set at 25.5 after he averaged 25.4 points in the regular season. However, he scored 30 in Game 1, so this might be a good matchup to take the over again. The raw data strongly supports backing the over. Conversely, Nikola Jokić faces an elevated line of 27.5 points. While his ceiling is always astronomical, the MVP center scored 25 points in Game 1.

On the Minnesota side, Anthony Edwards carries a challenging 26.5-point total. The Timberwolves guard scored 22 in Game 1, so he is looking for a bounce back to beat his projection.

If you are targeting secondary market options, Aaron Gordon presents an interesting opportunity. His line sits at 15.5 points, but the forward scored 17.0 points last time out.

Diversify Your Entries: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA provides excellent analytical value, new users can also deploy their Betr no-sweat entries on the ice. Tonight’s NHL Stanley Cup Playoff slate features four compelling matchups for users looking to diversify their portfolio:

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Activate Your Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your sign-up bonus before tip-off is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to ensure your account is properly configured to capitalize on tonight’s action: