Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Warriors-Suns, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of a premier welcome offer ahead of tip-off by using the Betr promo code WTOP. Unlock two $100 no sweat entries and a free pick for the NBA Play-In Tournament. Click here to start signing up.

If either of your first two entries happens to lose, you receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total. This exclusive promotion is strictly for new users, providing a structured opportunity to build your daily fantasy sports bankroll ahead of the NBA postseason. We expect to see a lot of interest in the Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns matchup.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 Bonus for Warriors vs. Suns

Before the upcoming NBA Play-In Tournament clash between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, it is essential to review the details of the Betr promotion:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 No Sweat Bonus + Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On April 17, 2026

The Betr welcome offer provides a substantial safety net for the NBA Play-In Tournament matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors. If either of your first two entries happens to lose, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 total maximum. As an added benefit, new users will also receive a free pick to use as the action unfolds on the court.

How to Use This Promo on Warriors vs. Suns

With two no-sweat entries available, the upcoming Play-In Tournament clash provides an excellent slate of player markets to target. Here are the top point projections for Warriors vs. Suns:

Player Points O/U Stephen Curry 26.5 Devin Booker 26.5 Kristaps Porziņģis 18.5 Jalen Green 17.5 Dillon Brooks 16.5 Brandin Podziemski 12.5 Gui Santos 10.5

Stephen Curry enters the matchup with his consensus projection set at 26.5 points. In the Play-In Tournament game earlier this week, the Golden State star was unstoppable, pouring in 35 points in 36 minutes. He shot 52.2% from the field and a scorching 58.3% from beyond the arc, knocking down seven three-pointers. Given that dominant performance, the data strongly points toward the over.

Another standout value on the board is Jalen Green. With a relatively modest line set at 17.5 points, Green significantly outperformed expectations by exploding for 35 points in the earlier Play-In game. He played a heavy 39 minutes with a massive 42.4% usage rate while shooting 48.3% from the field, making the over look incredibly strong for the Suns guard.

Redeeming Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started is a simple, step-by-step process. To claim this exclusive welcome offer for the Play-In Tournament clash between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, you must first create and register a new account. During the registration process, you will be required to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your eligibility. Most importantly, you must enter the Betr promo code WTOP to successfully opt into the promotion.

Once your account is registered and verified using promo code WTOP, you will instantly trigger the $200 in total bonus value. This welcome offer is structured as two separate no-sweat entry tokens, each carrying a $100 maximum value.

Apply these tokens to your preferred NBA Play-In Tournament picks. If either of your qualifying entries happens to lose, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a $200 total maximum. These Betr Bucks will allow you to stay in the action and continue playing even if your initial projections do not pan out.