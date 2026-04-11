Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Twins-Blue Jays, All MLB, Masters Entries Saturday

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All new users can activate the Betr promo code WTOP to receive a generous sign-up bonus to use on all MLB and Masters entries Saturday. This welcome offer provides you with $200 in bonuses to use today.







Create a new account using this promo code, and you will unluck two no sweat entries for $100 each, receiving up to $200 back in bonuses. Use these no-sweat entries to go big on any MLB game today, such as the Twins vs. Blue Jays, knowing you have the comfort of getting your stake back if that entry settles as a loss.

Betr Promo Code for Twins vs. Blue Jays

Before the first pitch, here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer available for tonight’s matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Toronto Blue Jays:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 11th, 2026

This Betr welcome offer is designed specifically to give players an analytical edge and peace of mind when building their first cards. New Betr customers can take advantage of two no-sweat entries. If either of those initial entries happens to lose, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total. As an added bonus, new users will also receive a free pick to kickstart their experience on the platform.

It goes without saying, this promotion provides the perfect safety net for tonight’s clash between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays. Whether you are leaning toward a stellar performance from Joe Ryan or expecting Eric Lauer to dominate on the mound, you can lock in your selections with confidence. Keep in mind, this promotional offer is strictly reserved for new Betr customers who meet the platform’s age requirements and are currently located in a participating state.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Promo Tonight

Player Hits Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) 0.5 George Springer (TOR) 0.5 Byron Buxton (MIN) 0.5 Josh Bell (MIN) 0.5 Daulton Varsho (TOR) 0.5 Royce Lewis (MIN) 0.5 Jesús Sánchez (TOR) 0.5 Kazuma Okamoto (TOR) 0.5

When utilizing your promo for tonight’s Blue Jays and Twins matchup, the data reveals several actionable trends to exploit for the biggest names on the board.

At the plate, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a prime candidate to record a hit. He is currently batting a robust .304 with 14 hits across 46 at-bats. The projections reflect his consistency, and the data comfortably supports backing the over for his hit prop.

On the other side of the diamond, Byron Buxton presents an intriguing leverage opportunity. Public sentiment might heavily favor him getting a hit tonight, but his early-season metrics tell a different story. Buxton is currently struggling with a .180 average, having recorded just 9 hits over 50 at-bats. Based purely on the statistical output, backing the under provides an excellent longshot value for a player actively searching for his rhythm at the plate. We put a lot of stock in finding these under-the-radar inefficiencies.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus ahead of the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays matchup is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your welcome offer: