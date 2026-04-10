Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Timberwolves-Rockets, NBA, MLB, Masters Today (April 10)

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Start placing entries on the Masters, MLB and NBA games Friday when you redeem the Betr promo code WTOP. Create a new account to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 today, and start placing your favorite entries for these events and more.







All new users who sign up will receive two no sweat entries for $100 each, receiving up to $200 back in bonuses. This gives you two chances two win big on an entry on Betr, allowing you to dive into any game you are excited about today, including a fun NBA matchup between the Timberwolves and Rockets.

Betr Promo Code WTOP For $200 in No Sweat Bets

Before Minnesota and Houston take the court on April 10, make sure you are equipped with the latest welcome bonus to maximize your leverage. Review the table below for the essential details regarding your no-sweat entries and the required promo code.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 10th, 2026

How the Betr Welcome Offer Works

We put a lot of stock in finding genuine market value, and the latest Betr promo code offers a highly secure way to start building your bankroll. By signing up, you unlock two no-sweat entries along with a complimentary free pick. You can strategically use these entries to build your basketball lineup for the 9:30 PM ET tip-off. If either of your initial entries happens to lose, Betr has you covered by refunding your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a combined maximum total of $200.

It does stand to reason that this takes the pressure off your first plays. Keep in mind that this welcome promotion is exclusively available to new Betr customers who meet the necessary age requirements and are located in a participating state. Your refunded Betr Bucks can be used to make future selections on the NBA or any other available market. Additionally, the bonus free pick provides you with an immediate extra shot at the action as you watch the Timberwolves and Rockets battle it out.

NBA Player Prop Entries via Betr

With your no-sweat entries secured, it is never too early to look at the numbers and isolate market inefficiencies. We’ve seen time and time again that targeting the right player props is where the real value lies. Below are the top five players with active points props currently available for tonight’s matchup based on the latest consensus lines (while we typically highlight seven stars, this reflects the premium volume currently on the board).

Player Point Prop Kevin Durant 25.5 Julius Randle 23.5 Alperen Sengun 18.5 Amen Thompson 17.5 Jabari Smith Jr. 15.5

When deciding how to construct your lineup, Kevin Durant stands out as a prime, high-usage target. His points prop is set at 25.5, but he has been a highly efficient scoring machine all season, averaging 25.9 points per game on 51.8% shooting from the floor and a stellar 41.4% from beyond the arc. Given his season-long consistency, our official prediction leans toward the over.

For the Timberwolves, Julius Randle faces a lofty 23.5 points prop. While Randle operates as a focal point of Minnesota’s offense, he is averaging 21.1 points per game—more than two full points below tonight’s total. Averaging 15.3 field goal attempts and 31.5% from three-point range, siding with the under is the data-backed, value-seeking choice here.

Houston standouts Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson also present clear value. Sengun’s line is set at 18.5 points, yet he averages 20.3 points on 51.6% shooting. Similarly, Thompson carries a 17.5 over/under while averaging 18.0 points on 52.8% shooting. Both are high-percentage interior scorers who could comfortably eclipse their totals tonight.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started before tonight’s 9:30 PM ET tip-off is a streamlined process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus value and lock in your entries for the Timberwolves vs. Rockets game: