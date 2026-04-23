Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for NBA Playoffs This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account with the Betr promo code WTOP to get a $200 no-sweat offer credited to your account. This arrives at a great time with huge NBA and Stanley Cup Playoff matchups tonight. Click here to sign up.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

Before the games start, ensure you have the exact parameters required to claim your welcome bonus. Here is a quick overview of the current Betr promotion available for tonight’s matchups:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Confirmed April 23rd by WTOP

Offer Overview: Structuring Your Initial Entries

The current Betr welcome offer is engineered exclusively for new customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating jurisdiction. By signing up, you unlock two no-sweat entries. If either of your first two selections fails to hit, Betr covers your downside by refunding your entry fee in Betr Bucks (capped at a $200 total maximum). As an added value proposition, new users also receive a free pick to help jump-start their bankroll.

Use Your Betr NBA Promo Tonight On Nuggets vs Timberwolves

If you are looking to put your Betr entries into action for tonight’s game, isolating value in the player prop market is a proven recipe for success. Here is a look at the highest point totals for the premier talent taking the court tonight:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Anthony Edwards 28.5 Nikola Jokic 27.5 Jamal Murray 27.5 Julius Randle 18.5 Aaron Gordon 16.5 Jaden McDaniels 13.5 Cameron Johnson 12.5

When identifying entries, a pragmatic look at season statistics reveals some actionable discrepancies between the lines and actual player production.

Jamal Murray profiles as a risky candidate. The Nuggets guard is currently dominating with a blistering 30.0 points per game this postseason, a volume that easily clears his 27.5-point prop. However, his 25.4 points per game average in the regular season suggests the under could be the choice. Minnesota’s Julius Randle also presents a statistically strong case for the over; he is currently averaging 20.0 points per game on highly efficient 46.7% shooting from the field, placing him comfortably above his 18.5-point baseline. He also averaged 21.1 pointsin the regular season. Down the board, Jaden McDaniels is reliably outperforming his 13.5-point projection, logging 15.0 points per contest thus far coming off 14.8 points per contest in the regular season.

Anthony Edwards commands the highest points prop of the night at 28.5, yet he is averaging just 26.0 points per game in these playoffs (22 in Game 1, 30 in Game 2) coming off 28.8 per game in the regular season. Denver’s Nikola Jokic holds a massive 27.5-point line but has produced a slightly lower 24.5 points per game so far. His regular season average is 27.7. Additionally, Aaron Gordon (averaging 12.5 points in the playoffs, 16.2 in the regular season) would require a bit of a jump to clear his 16.5-point line.

Expanding Your Market: Knicks vs Hawks and NHL Playoffs

Your Betr entries are not restricted to the action at the Target Center. If you prefer to diversify your entry portfolio, the Betr promo code WTOP can be utilized across the entire sports slate tonight.

NBA fans can look toward the Eastern Conference to analyze player projections in the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks matchup. Alternatively, if you find better statistical edges on the ice, you can apply your two no-sweat entries to tonight’s high-stakes Stanley Cup Playoff games:

Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings

Claim Your Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your welcome offer and mitigating your early risk is a straightforward process. Follow these systematic steps to lock in your bonus:

Register a New Account: Click here to sign up. You will be prompted to create your account by providing standard identity-verifying information (name, email address, physical address, and date of birth). Apply the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, you must enter the promo code WTOP. This is the critical step to ensure your account is opted into the $200 bonus structure. Unlock Your Bonus Tokens: Once your identity is verified and the WTOP code is processed, you will automatically trigger the maximum $200 bonus value. This is delivered as two distinct tokens, each carrying a maximum value of $100. Place Your No-Sweat Entries: Put your data-backed picks to the test. If either of your first two eligible entries is graded as a loss, Betr will refund the entry fee in Betr Bucks, up to $200 total.

By executing these steps, you can navigate tonight’s NBA and NHL playoff slates with a distinct, risk-managed advantage.