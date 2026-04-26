Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL, MLB Picks Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Betr promo code WTOP gives you the ability to make two NBA or NHL postseason entries with a layer of protection. Make $200 in total entries (up to $100 each) knowing that if either lose, you will get the amount you risk refunded in Betr Bucks. Click here to register.

Betr Promo Code WTOP For Celtics vs. 76ers, More

Before the games start, take a moment to review the essential details for claiming your exclusive welcome bonus. Below are the quantitative parameters required to activate the promotion for this postseason matchup:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Offer Verified On April 26th, 2026 by WTOP

This promotion is explicitly designed for new Betr customers who meet the regional age requirements and reside in a participating state. By claiming the offer ahead of today’s games, you unlock a highly advantageous structure: two no-sweat entries. The mechanics are mathematically favorable. If either of your first two entries results in a loss, you will be refunded your initial entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, capped at a maximum total refund of $200 ($100 per entry).

In addition to mitigating early risk, eligible new users will receive a complimentary free pick upon registration. Whether you are building an entry around Boston’s road efficiency or projecting Philadelphia’s output, this bonus provides the necessary flexibility to maximize your expected value throughout the playoffs.

Betr 76ers vs. Celtics Projections

With the welcome bonus locked in, a quantitative approach to the player prop market is the best recipe for success. Below are the seven players carrying the highest point total projections:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Jaylen Brown 26.5 Tyrese Maxey 26.5 Jayson Tatum 22.5 Paul George 17.5 VJ Edgecombe 15.5 Derrick White 13.5 Kelly Oubre Jr. 13.5

Comparing these lines to current postseason data provides a clear path for entry building. Boston’s Jaylen Brown holds the highest prop line of the night at 26.5 points. However, he is averaging an elite 29 points per game this series on a highly efficient 50.8% from the field, indicating a statistically sound lean toward the over. Jayson Tatum presents a similar value proposition; his line sits at 22.5 points against an exact 23 points per game postseason average, making the over a logical, data-backed selection. Conversely, Derrick White’s struggles have caught attention, and 13.5-point projection outpaces his actual output of 9.7 points per playoff game, making the under a logical choice.

On the Philadelphia side, Tyrese Maxey’s 26.5 line is tightly priced against his 27 points per game average, though the over still holds a marginal statistical edge. Veteran Paul George (17.5 points) is averaging 18 points in this series on 51.4% shooting, pointing to another slight lean toward the over. Finally, Kelly Oubre Jr. faces a 13.5 total while averaging exactly 13 points, suggesting a potential lean toward the under.

Expanding Your Entries: Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

For users looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the NBA hardwood, today’s slate also features prime opportunities on the ice. The same data-driven approach used for basketball player projections can be applied to the NHL postseason. Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule includes:

Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Bettors can utilize their Betr Bucks to capitalize on statistical mismatches in any of these critical hockey matchups.

Redeem Your Betr Bonus Code WTOP Offer

Securing your no-sweat entries requires a few simple steps. Follow this logical progression to claim your $200 welcome package before tonight’s games begin: