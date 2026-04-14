Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for NBA Play-In Tournament Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account using the Betr promo code WTOP to get in on one of the best daily fantasy offers in time for the start of the NBA Play-In Tournament. Whether you are making picks for Heat vs. Hornets or Trail Blazers vs. Suns, you can take advantage of the $200 no-sweat offer. Click here to sign up.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: $200 Heat vs. Hornets, Blazers vs. Suns No-Sweat

Getting started with Betr Picks requires understanding the specific parameters of the welcome bonus. Before analyzing player projections for the Play-In Tournament matchups, review the breakdown below for a precise overview of the promotional offer, the exact code required, and the necessary eligibility terms.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Verified April 14th, 2026

Betr Promo Code Offer Overview

Utilizing the Betr promo code offers a high-leverage entry point into the NBA Play-In Tournament. By signing up before the Hornets and Heat tip off, you immediately unlock two no-sweat entries. This structure allows you to confidently construct your predictions; if either of your first two entries fails to hit, your initial stake is refunded in Betr Bucks, capping at a $200 maximum. New users also gain an exclusive free pick to kickstart their accounts.

Note that this welcome bonus is exclusively reserved for new Betr customers. Successfully claiming the no-sweat entries and the free pick requires meeting the minimum age restrictions and being physically located within a participating state.

Betr Hornets vs. Heat Projections

With your welcome bonus secured, the next step is identifying favorable player projections. Here is a breakdown of the seven players boasting the highest point total lines for tonight’s matchup:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Tyler Herro 22.5 LaMelo Ball 22.5 Bam Adebayo 21.5 Norman Powell 20.5 Brandon Miller 19.5 Kon Knueppel 17.5 Miles Bridges 14.5

Applying the $200 no-sweat coverage from your Betr promo code to these specific player props is a strategic approach. Analyzing regular-season data highlights several standout values against tonight’s lines.

Miami’s Tyler Herro holds a points line of 22.5. This season, Herro averaged 20.5 points per game. This comes in below the current line, so targeting the under presents a logical edge. Similarly, Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball shares a 22.5-point prop. Ball averaged 20.1 points per game.

Teammate Brandon Miller sits at a 19.5-point line after producing 20.2 points per game. Conversely, Bam Adebayo’s 21.5-point prop warrants the under. Adebayo averaged 20.1 points, indicating this specific projection is inflated relative to his established baseline.

Finally, Miles Bridges offers glaring statistical value at a line of just 14.5 points. Having averaged 17.1 points this season, the underlying metrics suggest Bridges is heavily favored to surpass his projection in this elimination environment.

Secure Your Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer

Establishing your account before the Hornets and Heat take the court is a straightforward, data-driven process. First, new users must register on the Betr platform here , providing standard personal information to verify identity and confirm jurisdictional eligibility.

During registration, you must explicitly enter the promo code WTOP. Applying this specific code is the necessary trigger to unlock the welcome offer and access the $200 in total bonus value.

The bonus is issued as two distinct maximum tokens of $100 each for your initial entries. Once your account is verified and the tokens are live, you can finalize your picks for tonight’s slate. If either of these first two entries fails, the no-sweat coverage guarantees your entry fee is returned as Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200. This mechanism acts as an effective safety net.