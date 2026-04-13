Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB, NBA Play-In Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account using the Betr promo code WTOP and unlock $200 in no-sweat entries for this week’s MLB and NBA Play-In Tournament matchups. Make your picks for any games you are interested with two entries of up to $100 knowing that if either do not hit, you will get refunded with Betr Bucks. Click here to sign up.

Betr Promo Code for MLB

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Verified April 13

Getting started with the Betr promo code WTOP is a data-driven way to maximize expected value on today’s MLB slate and more. By signing up, new Betr customers who meet legal age requirements and are located in a participating state unlock two no-sweat entries totaling up to $200. This provides a clear edge when projecting outcomes, such as a strong start from Will Warren at Yankee Stadium or projecting a strong scoring night for LaMelo Ball tomorrow.

If either of your first two entries happens to lose, Betr refunds the entry fee in Betr Bucks, up to $100 each. You can confidently build your entry slips knowing your initial risk is mitigated.

Betr MLB Monday Picks

Using your welcome offer to build entries around the game’s highest-leverage players is an optimal strategy for tonight’s action:

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani O/U 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman O/U 1.5 N/A Francisco Lindor O/U 0.5 N/A Aaron Judge O/U 1.5 N/A Mike Trout O/U 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper O/U 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber O/U 0.5 N/A Giancarlo Stanton O/U 0.5 N/A Justin Wrobleski N/A O/U 4.5 David Peterson N/A O/U 4.5

In the clash between the Mets and Dodgers, the data tells a compelling story regarding Shohei Ohtani. With a favorable matchup against Peterson, the over might be a sound play.

On the mound, Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski faces a struggling Mets lineup. Picking him to exceed his strikeout projection could be a smart choice. Conversely, Peterson boasts an 8.591 K/9 rate with 14 total strikeouts. Projecting his performance against his set line is tough, especially against a juggernaut Dodgers lineup.

In the Bronx, Aaron Judge remains a highly actionable focal point against the Angels. The star slugger has posted strong underlying metrics despite his slow start to the 2026 season.

Looking Ahead: Tomorrow’s NBA Play-In Tournament Games

The utility of the Betr welcome offer extends seamlessly beyond MLB. Tomorrow’s NBA Play-In Tournament games present another high-leverage opportunity to utilize your Betr Bucks or subsequent entries. By signing up today, you position yourself to make picks for Heat vs. Hornets and Trail Blazers vs. Suns tomorrow night in addition to tonight’s MLB matchups.

Activating Your Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer

Activating your new user bonus requires a systematic, step-by-step approach.

First, create and register a new Betr account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you reside in an eligible state. Crucially, promo code WTOP is required during this registration step. Successfully inputting this code is the exact trigger that formally applies the no-sweat entries to your account.

Next, navigate to the cashier to fund your bankroll. To claim the maximum value of the bonus—activating the two $100 max tokens and your complimentary free pick—users must deposit at least $200 using a secure payment method. While an initial $200 deposit is not strictly required if you prefer a smaller starting stake, you must meet that threshold to realize the full value of the promotion.