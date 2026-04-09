Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB, NBA, Masters Entries Today (April 9)

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New users can unlock the Betr promo code WTOP to secure a highly valuable welcome offer ahead of an awesome Thursday across MLB and NBA games, along with the Masters.







Designed exclusively for new users only, this promotion awards a free pick alongside two no-sweat entries—meaning if either of your first two picks loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks for a maximum total refund of $200. Whether you want to build your entries around tonight’s Celtics vs. Knicks showdown or apply the bonus to any other NBA game happening this week, this welcome offer provides the perfect opportunity to jumpstart your daily fantasy sports action with a built-in safety net.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Celtics vs. Knicks, NBA, MLB, Masters Bonus

Before the 07:30 PM Eastern Time tip-off, review the details of this exclusive welcome offer. Securing your bonus for the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks game is simple. Check out the table below for a quick breakdown of the promotion:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 9th, 2026

Betr Welcome Offer Overview

The current Betr welcome offer equips new Betr customers with a savvy way to get in on the action for the upcoming clash between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. When you sign up, you unlock two no-sweat entries to use on the platform, plus a free pick to jump-start your daily fantasy sports experience. This means that if either of your first two entries happens to lose, you receive your entry fee back as Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total refund.

Whether you are projecting a high-scoring affair or backing specific superstar performances tonight, this safety net provides excellent peace of mind for your initial picks. Remember, to qualify, you must be a strictly new Betr customer who meets the legal age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Claim this offer before the Celtics and Knicks take the court to maximize your value and elevate your game-day excitement.

Celtics vs. Knicks Player Prop Preview via Betr

If you are looking to put your Betr no-sweat entries to work, tonight’s Celtics vs. Knicks matchup features plenty of intriguing player props. Here are the seven highest point total lines available for the biggest stars taking the court:

Player Point Prop Jalen Brunson 24.5 Jaylen Brown 24.5 Jayson Tatum 24.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 18.5 OG Anunoby 16.5 Derrick White 14.5 Mikal Bridges 12.5

When looking for underlying value to build your picks, the season statistics offer some compelling trends. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson has an over/under set at 24.5 points, but he is currently averaging 26.0 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. It goes without saying that backing the over on Brunson appears to be a strong, analytical play based on his regular-season production. Similarly, Karl-Anthony Towns sits with an 18.5-point prop despite averaging a robust 20.1 points per game—another spot where the numbers scream value.

On the Boston side, Jaylen Brown is having a stellar campaign, boasting an impressive 28.8 points per game on 47.6% shooting. With his points prop set at just 24.5, the data heavily points toward the over for the Celtics star. Conversely, we put a lot of stock in recent performance metrics, and Jayson Tatum’s line is also set at 24.5 points despite averaging just 21.6 points per game on 41.9% shooting across his 15 games played this season. It does stand to reason that the under might be the more statistically sound route for Tatum tonight.

You can use your Betr promo code to combine these insights into a single lineup, leveraging the welcome bonus safety net as you root for these superstars to hit their projected marks.

How to Sign Up With the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started? Unlocking this exclusive welcome offer ahead of the April 9 showdown between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks takes just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before the 07:30 PM Eastern Time tip-off: