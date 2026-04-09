Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB, NBA, Masters Entries Today (April 9)

New users can unlock the Betr promo code WTOP to secure a highly valuable welcome offer ahead of an awesome Thursday across MLB and NBA games, along with the Masters.
Designed exclusively for new users only, this promotion awards a free pick alongside two no-sweat entries—meaning if either of your first two picks loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks for a maximum total refund of $200. Whether you want to build your entries around tonight’s Celtics vs. Knicks showdown or apply the bonus to any other NBA game happening this week, this welcome offer provides the perfect opportunity to jumpstart your daily fantasy sports action with a built-in safety net.
Betr Promo Code WTOP for Celtics vs. Knicks, NBA, MLB, Masters Bonus
Before the 07:30 PM Eastern Time tip-off, review the details of this exclusive welcome offer. Securing your bonus for the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks game is simple. Check out the table below for a quick breakdown of the promotion:
|Betr Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|$200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick)
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state
|Date Last Verified
|April 9th, 2026
Betr Welcome Offer Overview
The current Betr welcome offer equips new Betr customers with a savvy way to get in on the action for the upcoming clash between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. When you sign up, you unlock two no-sweat entries to use on the platform, plus a free pick to jump-start your daily fantasy sports experience. This means that if either of your first two entries happens to lose, you receive your entry fee back as Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total refund.
Whether you are projecting a high-scoring affair or backing specific superstar performances tonight, this safety net provides excellent peace of mind for your initial picks. Remember, to qualify, you must be a strictly new Betr customer who meets the legal age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Claim this offer before the Celtics and Knicks take the court to maximize your value and elevate your game-day excitement.
Celtics vs. Knicks Player Prop Preview via Betr
If you are looking to put your Betr no-sweat entries to work, tonight’s Celtics vs. Knicks matchup features plenty of intriguing player props. Here are the seven highest point total lines available for the biggest stars taking the court:
|Player
|Point Prop
|Jalen Brunson
|24.5
|Jaylen Brown
|24.5
|Jayson Tatum
|24.5
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|18.5
|OG Anunoby
|16.5
|Derrick White
|14.5
|Mikal Bridges
|12.5
When looking for underlying value to build your picks, the season statistics offer some compelling trends. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson has an over/under set at 24.5 points, but he is currently averaging 26.0 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. It goes without saying that backing the over on Brunson appears to be a strong, analytical play based on his regular-season production. Similarly, Karl-Anthony Towns sits with an 18.5-point prop despite averaging a robust 20.1 points per game—another spot where the numbers scream value.
On the Boston side, Jaylen Brown is having a stellar campaign, boasting an impressive 28.8 points per game on 47.6% shooting. With his points prop set at just 24.5, the data heavily points toward the over for the Celtics star. Conversely, we put a lot of stock in recent performance metrics, and Jayson Tatum’s line is also set at 24.5 points despite averaging just 21.6 points per game on 41.9% shooting across his 15 games played this season. It does stand to reason that the under might be the more statistically sound route for Tatum tonight.
You can use your Betr promo code to combine these insights into a single lineup, leveraging the welcome bonus safety net as you root for these superstars to hit their projected marks.
How to Sign Up With the Betr Promo Code WTOP
Ready to get started? Unlocking this exclusive welcome offer ahead of the April 9 showdown between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks takes just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before the 07:30 PM Eastern Time tip-off:
- Register a New Account: Download the app or navigate to the platform to create and register your profile. You will be prompted to provide standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity and confirm your eligibility.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the correct code. Promo code WTOP is required to attach the specific no-sweat welcome bonus to your new account.
- Unlock Your Tokens: Successfully registering with the promo code will trigger the $200 in total bonus value. This offer is structured as two separate no-sweat entry tokens, each carrying a maximum value of $100.
- Submit Your Entries: Use your tokens to build your lineups for the Celtics vs. Knicks game or any other available market. If either of your first two eligible entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (for a maximum total refund of $200).