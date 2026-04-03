Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB, NBA, Final Four Games This Weekend

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Get excited for an awesome sports weekend with MLB and NBA regular season games, along with the Final Four Saturday with the Betr promo code WTOP. Create a new account to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 today, and start placing your favorite entries from there.







This new welcome offer allows all users to sign up with this promo code offer, and receive two no sweat entries total, receiving up to $200 back in bonuses. This is the perfect opportunity to get your account started off on the right food with two massive no sweat entries initially with your new account.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for $200 DFS Bonus

Before the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers tip off at 07:00 PM EDT, eligible fans can secure a generous sign-up offer. Getting started with this promotion is straightforward and adds an extra layer of strategy to how you approach the matchup.

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer details:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 3rd, 2026

Betr Welcome Offer Overview

For fans ready to lock in their predictions on the showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers, using the Betr promo code delivers incredible value. Exclusively available to new Betr customers who meet the minimum age requirements and reside in a participating state, this welcome offer unlocks two no-sweat entries. If either of your qualifying picks comes up short, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total.

Beyond the no-sweat entries, new users also secure a complimentary free pick to use on the platform. It does stand to reason that having this safety net allows you to target longshot picks and build your NBA portfolio with exceptional peace of mind. Whether you are backing the Timberwolves on the road or counting on the 76ers to defend their home court, this promotion ensures you can jump into the NBA action properly equipped.

NBA Player Prop Preview via Betr

If you are ready to put your welcome offer to use, targeting the player prop market is the smartest way to get involved. Here is a look at the seven players with the highest consensus points props for tonight’s game:

Player Point Prop Tyrese Maxey 28.5 Anthony Edwards 27.5 Julius Randle 20.5 Paul George 18.5 VJ Edgecombe 15.5 Ayo Dosunmu 15.5 Quentin Grimes 13.5

When building your entry, the underlying data highlights some intriguing value among the biggest stars on the floor. It is never too early to look at usage rates and volume to isolate inefficiencies in the consensus lines.

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards enters this matchup with a consensus points line of 27.5. Given that he is averaging a staggering 29.3 points per game while shooting 49.3% from the floor and 40.4% from three-point range, backing the over looks highly promising. Edwards consistently relies on volume, attempting 20.4 field goals per contest to fuel the Timberwolves’ offense.

On the other side of the court, Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers with a prop line set at 28.5 points. Maxey is currently averaging 28.8 points across 38.4 minutes per game this season. Because his season average outpaces his prop total, the over is an appealing option. We’ve seen time and time again that a massive 29.6% usage rate and 21.8 field goal attempts per game offer an incredibly high floor for prop predictions.

Conversely, Philadelphia’s Paul George carries an 18.5-point prop total tonight. George is averaging just 17.5 points per game this season while shooting 44.1% overall.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started before the April 3 tip-off at 07:00 PM EDT is a quick and seamless process. To claim this exclusive welcome offer for the Timberwolves vs. 76ers matchup, new users must enter the Betr promo code WTOP during sign-up. You will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you meet all platform eligibility requirements.

Once your account is successfully registered, applying the promo code will trigger up to $200 in total bonus value. This welcome offer is structured as two separate no-sweat tokens, each carrying a $100 maximum value. Simply apply these tokens when submitting your predictions for the game. If either of those qualifying entries loses, the safety net kicks in, and you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks (up to a $200 maximum total) to keep you in the action for future NBA props.