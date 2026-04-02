Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Lakers-Thunder, NBA Picks Thursday

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Redeem the Betr promo code WTOP to receive a bonus that can be used on any entry tonight across the NBA games tonight, including an awesome matchup between the Lakers and Thunder. Create a new account to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 plus a free pick to use tonight.







This new welcome offer allows all users to sign up with this promo code offer, and receive two no sweat entries total, receiving up to $200 back in bonuses. This also comes with a free pick to use on an entry tonight as well.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Lakers vs. Thunder, NBA Bonus

Before tip-off tonight, new users can lock in their welcome bonus to gain a built-in safety net for their first plays. We put a lot of stock in finding an analytical advantage early, and this offer provides exactly that.

Here is everything you need to know about claiming the current Betr sign-up offer:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 2nd, 2026

This unique Betr welcome offer provides new Betr customers with a serious edge as the Lakers visit the Thunder for this 2025 regular-season clash. By activating the promo code WTOP, you unlock two no-sweat entries to use on the action. If either of your qualifying entries happens to fall short, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total. Because we are always hunting for maximum value, it is great to see that as an added bonus for this matchup, new users will also receive a free pick to utilize on the platform.

Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Betr customers. To successfully claim your two no-sweat entries and your free pick, you must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state when making your selections for tonight’s game.

Lakers vs. Thunder NBA Player Prop Preview via Betr

With your no-sweat entries secured, tonight’s matchup points heavily toward a high-scoring showcase. Finding value in player props is a fantastic way to utilize your bonus. Below are the seven players with the highest point totals for tonight’s game based on the consensus lines:

Player Point Prop Luka Dončić 32.5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 Austin Reaves 19.5 Jalen Williams 16.5 LeBron James 16.5 Chet Holmgren 15.5 Ajay Mitchell 13.5

Luka Dončić sits at the top of the board with a massive 32.5-point prop. However, considering he is averaging a staggering 33.8 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field across 63 appearances, Dončić is not a hard sell tonight.

That same logic applies to Oklahoma City’s franchise centerpiece as well, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Facing a 30.5-point prop, Gilgeous-Alexander has consistently beaten that number this season, averaging 31.6 points per game on highly efficient 55.3% shooting.

Perhaps the most intriguing value comes from Lakers veteran LeBron James. His line is set surprisingly low at 16.5 points, despite averaging 20.7 points in 33.5 minutes per game this year.

How to Redeem the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder showdown? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to lock in your bonuses before tip-off:

Create and Register Your Account: Download the app or navigate to the platform to begin the sign-up process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and location. Enter the Required Code: During registration, you will be prompted to enter a sign-up code. Promo code WTOP is required to successfully opt into this specific welcome offer. Unlock Your Bonus Tokens: Once your account is registered and verified, the promotion will trigger $200 in total bonus value. This offer is provided as two separate $100 max tokens to use on your initial picks. Play with a Safety Net: Apply your tokens to your entries for tonight’s game. If either of your qualifying entries loses, the promotion kicks in—you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total.

Once your Betr Bucks hit your account, you can use them to continue making data-backed picks on the rest of the 2025 NBA regular-season schedule.