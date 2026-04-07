Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Lakers-Thunder, NBA, MLB Entries Tuesday

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Get excited for all MLB and NBA regular season games tonight by redeeming the Betr promo code WTOP. Create a new account to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 today, and start placing your favorite entries on any game today, such as the Lakers vs. Thunder.







This new welcome offer allows all users to sign up with this promo code offer, and receive two no sweat entries total, receiving up to $200 back in bonuses. This is the perfect opportunity to get your account started off on the right foot with two massive no sweat entries initially with your new account.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Lakers vs. Thunder Bonus

As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, new players can quickly secure their welcome bonus. Review the details of the offer below before building your first entry for this NBA matchup.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 7th, 2026

Betr Welcome Offer Overview

The Betr welcome offer provides a fantastic opportunity for new Betr customers looking to get in on the action for the upcoming Lakers vs. Thunder matchup. When you sign up, you unlock two no-sweat entries to kickstart your experience. If either of these initial predictions does not pan out, Betr has you covered by refunding your entry fee in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. As an added bonus, new users will also receive a free pick to use right away. It does stand to reason that whether you are backing Los Angeles or predicting a big performance from the visiting Thunder, this promotion delivers an excellent safety net for your first selections.

To qualify for these two no-sweat entries and the complimentary free pick, you must be a first-time user on the platform. Additionally, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Verify your eligibility before the 10:30 PM ET tip-off so you can seamlessly apply your welcome bonus to this highly anticipated NBA showdown.

Use Betr for NBA, MLB Player Prop Entries

With your Betr welcome bonus in hand, it is never too early to look at the player props for tonight’s massive Western Conference showdown. We put a lot of stock in finding underlying value, so below is a look at the seven players with the highest consensus point totals for this evening’s matchup.

Player Point Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 LeBron James 23.5 Chet Holmgren 15.5 Luke Kennard 14.5 Rui Hachimura 14.5 Ajay Mitchell 12.5 Jake LaRavia 11.5

When comparing these consensus lines against the overall 2025 regular season statistics, several appealing trends emerge for your first entries.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads all players with a 30.5-point total. Given his stellar campaign where he is averaging 31.4 points per game on highly efficient 55.2% shooting, the data suggests leaning toward the over for the Thunder guard. Chet Holmgren also presents strong value for Oklahoma City; his 15.5-point prop sits comfortably below his season average of 17.0 points per game. Additionally, Ajay Mitchell’s line of 12.5 points looks like a favorable over, considering he puts up 13.8 points a night on 48.7% from the field.

How to Redeem the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting ready for the 10:30 PM ET tip-off between the Lakers and Thunder is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to successfully register and claim your welcome bonus before the action begins:

Register a New Account: Download the platform’s app or visit their official website to begin creating your account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity and confirm your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you will be prompted to enter a bonus code. It is required that you input the promo code WTOP to officially lock in this specific welcome offer. Unlock Your Tokens: Successfully registering with the promo code triggers $200 in total bonus value. This welcome package is awarded in the form of two separate no-sweat tokens, each with a maximum value of $100. Make Your Entries: Use your tokens to build your initial predictions for the April 7, 2026, matchup between the Lakers and the Thunder. If either of your qualifying entries loses, you are fully covered; you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total.

By completing these steps, you can enjoy the upcoming Western Conference clash with the peace of mind that your first two entries are protected.