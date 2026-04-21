Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Lakers-Rockets, NBA Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With NBA and NHL postseason games tonight, the Betr promo code WTOP will unlock $200 in no-sweat entries to jumpstart your account. Click here to sign up and make your picks for Rockets vs. Lakers, 76ers vs. Celtics or any other game.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: Offer Details

Before tonight’s games, make sure you take advantage of the latest welcome offer. Securing your bonus is simple. Below is a quick overview of the essential promotional details to get you ready before the action starts:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Verified April 21, 2026 by WTOP

Offer Overview

The latest Betr promo code unlocks an exciting welcome package designed exclusively for new Betr customers looking to get in on the postseason action. When you sign up, you secure two no-sweat entries to use on the platform. If either of your initial entries happens to lose, Betr has you covered by refunding your entry fee in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total. As an added bonus, new users will also receive a free pick, making it the perfect opportunity to build your entries around this primetime clash.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new Betr customer registering for a platform account for the first time. Additionally, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Once your account is set up and verified, you can immediately use your two no-sweat entries and free pick for any game tonight.

Use Your Betr NBA Promo Tonight On Lakers vs. Rockets

Once your account is set up with the welcome bonus, applying your no-sweat entries to player props is a thrilling way to get in on the action. This postseason clash features plenty of star power, creating excellent opportunities to build your entries. Below are the seven players with the highest point totals for tonight’s matchup:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Kevin Durant 24.5 LeBron James 24.5 Alperen Sengun 18.5 Amen Thompson 16.5 Rui Hachimura 14.5 Jabari Smith Jr. 14.5 Luke Kennard 12.5

When examining the early postseason statistics, a few intriguing trends emerge for these prominent names.

LeBron James (24.5): The Lakers star scored 19 points in Game 1. His current scoring pace falls short of his 24.5 points prop. Based strictly on the early postseason numbers, the data suggests leaning toward the under. However, it should be considered that Luka Doncic will miss tonight’s game.

Luke Kennard (12.5): The Los Angeles sharpshooter offers perhaps the most eye-opening statistical mismatch. Kennard is coming off a massive 27-point performance, shooting a blistering 69.2% from the field and an incredible 100% from beyond the arc on five attempts. With his line set at just 12.5 points, the data points toward the over.

Alperen Sengun (18.5): The Rockets’ big man scored 19 points per game. Though he struggled with his efficiency, hitting just 31.6% of his shots, his volume is undeniable. With 19 field goal attempts and 9 free throw attempts in Game 1, his massive 29.6% usage rate suggests he will have plenty of opportunities to hit the over. Kevin Durant’s status will also impact Sengun’s workload tonight.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

Basketball isn’t the only major sport offering elite postseason action tonight. If you prefer the ice, your Betr welcome offer can also be applied to a loaded slate of Stanley Cup Playoff games. Tonight’s thrilling NHL playoff matchups include:

Canadiens vs. Lightning

Bruins vs. Sabres

Mammoth vs. Golden Knights

Kings vs. Avalanche

Activate Your Betr Promo Code WTOP

Ready to put your predictions to the test for tonight’s games? Activating your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure your initial picks are covered: