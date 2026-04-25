Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks, Nuggets-Wolves

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new account with the Betr promo code WTOP equips you with $200 in no-sweat entries for today’s NBA and NHL postseason action. You can make two entries of any amount up to $100 knowing that a losing entry will give you your funds back in bonuses. Click here to sign up.

Betr Promo Code WTOP For NBA Tonight

Securing your welcome bonus is the perfect way to get in on the postseason action. Review the details of this new-user offer below to ensure you are ready for tip-off.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Offer Verified On April 25th, 2026

Available exclusively to new Betr customers who meet the required age requirements and are located in a participating state, this welcome bonus provides an ideal entry point for new daily fantasy players. By signing up, you will unlock two no-sweat entries. If either of your initial entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. As an added benefit to the no-sweat coverage, first-time users will also receive a free pick to help kickstart their account.

With the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the Denver Nuggets to headline tonight’s schedule, this promotion allows you to make your selections with added confidence. Whether you are focusing your entries entirely on this matchup or looking at other exciting playoff games like the Knicks vs. Hawks, this Betr offer ensures a built-in safety net for your first postseason predictions.

Betr NBA Promo Tonight On Timberwolves vs Nuggets

With a star-studded postseason matchup on deck, there are plenty of options available. Here are the top seven players with the highest point totals for tonight’s game:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Nikola Jokić 29.5 Anthony Edwards 27.5 Jamal Murray 24.5 Julius Randle 19.5 Jaden McDaniels 14.5 Aaron Gordon 13.5 Christian Braun 11.5

Looking at the postseason statistics, the data suggests intriguing angles for the biggest names on the floor tonight. Denver’s Nikola Jokić has a towering points prop set at 29.5. However, through the playoffs so far, he is averaging 25.3 points per game alongside 14.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Based strictly on his postseason scoring average, the data leans toward the under for Jokić’s point total.

Similarly, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards has an over/under set at 27.5 points. The explosive guard is currently averaging 23 points per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. If he maintains his current playoff pace of 33.9 minutes and 19.7 field goal attempts per game, taking the under on his scoring prop could be the statistically backed play.

On the flip side, Jamal Murray presents a favorable opportunity for the over. The Nuggets guard has his consensus point total set at just 24.5. Given that he is averaging 25.3 points per game and seeing a heavy 39.0 minutes of playing time per contest, the statistical evidence points toward Murray successfully clearing his scoring line against the Timberwolves.

Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA playoffs are heating up, sports fans can also capitalize on thrilling NHL postseason action. If you prefer making predictions on the ice, your Betr no-sweat entries can just as easily be applied to today’s slate of Stanley Cup Playoff games. Tonight’s key matchups include:

Hurricanes vs. Senators

Stars vs. Wild

Penguins vs. Flyers

Betr Promo Code WTOP: Sign-Up Details

Getting started in time for the playoff matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets is a straightforward process. To activate this exclusive offer, new users will need to create and register an account here using standard personal information.

Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before the action tips off:

Sign Up: Download the app and register a new account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, promo code WTOP is required to lock in the welcome offer. Claim Your Bonus: Once your account is successfully created, the system will trigger your $200 in total bonus value.

This $200 maximum value is issued as two separate $100 max tokens to be used on your initial entries. If either of those qualifying entries loses, the no-sweat coverage kicks in, and you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks (up to a maximum of $200 total).