Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Heat-Celtics, NBA, MLB Picks

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New users looking to get in on the regular-season NBA action for the April 1 matchup between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat can use the latest Betr promo code WTOP to unlock an exclusive welcome offer. Before tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EDT from the Kaseya Center on ESPN, first-time players can claim two no-sweat entries and a free pick.







If either of your first two entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. Whether you are building an entry for tonight’s highly anticipated clash or targeting other NBA games throughout the week, this new-user promotion ensures your first predictions come with a valuable safety net.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Overview

✅ Two no-sweat entry tokens (up to $100 each, $200 total)

✅ Entry fee refunded as Betr Bucks if either covered entry loses

✅ One additional free pick included for new users

✅ Use promo code WTOP during sign-up to unlock the bonus

during sign-up to unlock the bonus ✅ Must be a first-time Betr customer

✅ Must be 18+ (19+ in AL & NE, 21+ in MA & AZ) and in a participating state

As the Boston Celtics travel to Miami to take on the Heat, eligible new users can capitalize on a generous welcome offer. Here is everything you need to know to claim your entry protection for this regular-season showdown:

First-time Betr customers can take advantage of this welcome bonus to build predictions for the Eastern Conference showdown in Miami. The promotion is structured as two separate no-sweat entry tokens, each carrying a maximum value of $100. If either of your initial entries falls short, you get your entry fee refunded as Betr Bucks—capping at $200 total—to use on future picks.

Plus, new users will receive an additional free pick to kickstart their experience. To qualify, you must be a new Betr customer, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state where the platform operates.

How to Use Your Betr NBA Promo Tonight on Celtics vs. Heat

Building your first entry is simple with so much elite talent taking the floor. Here are the highest point total over/unders for tonight’s Eastern Conference showdown to consider for your Betr picks:

When evaluating how to utilize your no-sweat entries, comparing these player lines to their regular-season averages reveals several intriguing angles.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown enters the Kaseya Center with the highest points of the night at 27.5. Considering he is averaging a staggering 28.6 points per game on 47.4% shooting this season with a massive 36.2% usage rate, the data strongly suggests targeting the over for Brown.

On the Miami side, Tyler Herro is posted with a 22.5 points market. Herro has been a reliable scorer, averaging 21.6 points per game. Because his season average sits nearly a full point below tonight’s line, the under might be the safer statistical play.

Meanwhile, Heat center Bam Adebayo is listed with a points market of 19.5. Adebayo is currently averaging 20.1 points alongside his team-leading 10.0 rebounds per game. Given his steady offensive production and a highly efficient 54.7% true shooting percentage, backing the over on Adebayo’s point total aligns perfectly with his season metrics.

Finally, Jayson Tatum’s line is set at 21.5 points. Though always a major offensive threat, Tatum is averaging 20.9 points per game this season. With his average slightly trailing the total, the numbers lean toward the under for the Celtics star in this matchup.

How to Activate Your Betr Promo Offer

Claiming your entry protection for tonight’s Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game is a quick and simple process. To get started, new users will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information. During this sign-up process, promo code WTOP is required to successfully unlock the welcome bonus.

Once your account is set up and verified, utilizing the promo code will officially trigger up to $200 in total bonus value, issued as two separate no-sweat entry tokens worth a maximum of $100 each.

When you build your predictions for the April 1 action, apply these tokens to your first entries. If either of your covered entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks (up to a max of $200 total). This ensures that even if your picks for tonight’s ESPN broadcast fall short, your account will be reloaded with Betr Bucks to use on future NBA regular-season action.