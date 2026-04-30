Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Hawks-Knicks, NBA Postseason Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new profile using the Betr promo code WTOP to get a $200 no-sweat offer for any game tonight. Between the NBA and NHL slates, you will easily be able to put your no-sweat entries to good use. Click here to register.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: $200 DFS No-Sweat

Before the first game starts, make sure you have the exact details needed to claim your welcome bonus. If you are ready to make your picks, here is a quick overview of the Betr promo code and offer details:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Verified On April 30 by WTOP

Available exclusively to new Betr customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state, this promotion offers a fantastic way to dive into the playoffs. When you register, you will unlock two no-sweat entries to use on the platform. If either of your first entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, capped at a $200 maximum total. As an added bonus, new users will also receive a free pick just for signing up.

With a loaded schedule, you can put these no-sweat entries to the test. Build an entry around the hometown Hawks or project a big night for the visiting Knicks—your first two picks are fully backed. If the Atlanta action isn’t your only focus, you can also use this welcome bonus to target other exciting NBA matchups happening this week, including the Celtics vs. 76ers and the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves.

Betr NBA Promo Tonight For Hawks vs. Knicks

With your welcome bonus secured, you can target some of the biggest stars taking the court. If you are looking to build your entries around scoring projections, here are the seven players with the highest consensus points props for tonight’s matchup:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Jalen Brunson 26.5 CJ McCollum 20.5 Jalen Johnson 20.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 20.5 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 18.5 OG Anunoby 17.5 Onyeka Okongwu 12.5

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson leads the board with a points projection of 26.5. The data suggests backing the over; Brunson is averaging an impressive 28.2 points per game on 46.4% shooting across five games in this series. He is also coming off of 39 points in Game 5.

On the Atlanta side, CJ McCollum carries a points prop of 20.5. Averaging 20.8 points per game while playing 33.7 minutes a night, McCollum’s production slightly edges past his current total, pointing toward the over. Conversely, Hawks forward Jalen Johnson shares that same 20.5 over/under line but is currently averaging 19.2 points per game in the series. This paints a picture for a potential under if his scoring output aligns with his recent averages.

Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns also sits at a 20.5-point prop. Through five games, Towns is averaging exactly 20 points while shooting an incredibly efficient 59.3% from the field. Because his series average sits just a half-point below the betting projection, the data lightly leans toward the under, though his high volume of free throws (6.2 attempts per game at 90.3% accuracy) keeps him well within striking distance.

Target Tonight’s NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA offers plenty of postseason thrills, hockey fans can also take advantage of the Betr welcome bonus on tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff games. The action on the ice features the Stars vs. Wild and the Oilers vs. Ducks. Your two no-sweat entries can easily be applied to these highly anticipated matchups. If your hockey entries don’t pan out, your account will still be credited with Betr Bucks to keep you in the action for future games.

Betr Promo Code WTOP For $200 No-Sweat Welcome Offer

Ready to get in on the action? Setting up your account is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus: