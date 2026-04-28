Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Hawks-Knicks, NBA Playoffs, MLB (April 28)

Registering with the Betr promo code WTOP is a quick and easy way to get set up with a massive daily fantasy offer for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Put a $200 no-sweat offer to use for games like Hawks vs. Knicks after you click here and sign up.
Betr Promo Code WTOP For Hawks-Knicks Game 5
Before you sign up, review the foundational parameters of your welcome bonus below:
|Betr Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Betr User Offer
|$200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.)
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state
|Promo Confirmed
|April 28, 2026 by WTOP
Analyzing The Betr Welcome Offer
The Betr welcome offer is engineered to provide a layer of protection. When you sign up ahead of the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks matchup, you acquire two no-sweat entries. From a risk-management perspective, this means if either of your first two entries loses, your entry fee is refunded in the form of Betr Bucks, capped at a $200 maximum. In addition to this entry protection, new users receive an exclusive free pick.
Please note that to claim these two no-sweat entries and your complimentary free pick, you must be a first-time player on the platform. This promotion is strictly reserved for new Betr customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located within a participating state. Once your new account is verified, you will have full access to these bonus features to deploy on tonight’s playoff slate.
Betr Knicks vs. Hawks Game 5 Projections
Targeting player performance projections offers one of the highest-value applications for your no-sweat entries. Below is a breakdown of the points over/under lines for seven players taking the court tonight:
|Player
|Points Over/Under Prop
|Jalen Brunson
|26.5
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|20.5
|Jalen Johnson
|20.5
|CJ McCollum
|19.5
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|18.5
|OG Anunoby
|17.5
|Onyeka Okongwu
|12.5
For the visiting Hawks, veteran guard CJ McCollum stands out as a prime candidate for the over. His points prop sits at 19.5, yet he has averaged an impressive 24.5 points per game this series after 18.7 with the Hawks in the regular season. Meanwhile, Atlanta forward Jalen Johnson has a line set at 20.5 points after averaging 22.5 in the regular season, but his series average of 19.5 points per game suggests the under might be the sharper statistical play.
On the Knicks’ side, star guard Jalen Brunson leads all players with a towering 26.5-point prop. While he commands a massive 33.4% usage rate in the series, his average of 25.5 points per game points slightly toward the under. Conversely, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby both present favorable baseline data for the over. Towns faces a line of 20.5 points despite highly impactful in this series and averaging 21 points on an incredibly efficient 57.4% shooting percentage. Similarly, Anunoby’s line is set at just 17.5 points, representing potential value considering his series average of 20.8 points per game.
Leveraging The Betr Promo Code On Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoffs
While the NBA slate offers ample data points, your Betr welcome offer is equally applicable to the NHL postseason. Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule features several high-leverage matchups that present additional prop opportunities:
- Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres
- Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars
- Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers
Secure Your Betr Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer
Claiming your no-sweat entries is a straightforward process. To ensure your first picks are protected before the action begins, follow these required steps to optimize your new account:
- Start the Process: Click here and select the option to sign up as a new player.
- Register Your Account: You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information. This baseline data—such as your name, email address, and date of birth—is legally required to securely verify your identity.
- Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up sequence, ensure that you input the promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to successfully link the welcome offer to your new profile.
- Build Your Entries: Once your account is verified and funded, make your initial selections. Activating the promo code triggers up to $200 in total bonus value, functioning as two separate $100 maximum tokens to use on your first two entries.
- Watch and Calculate Returns: Tune into the game and watch it unfold. If either of your qualifying entries loses, the promotion’s safety net activates, and you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (max $200 total) to utilize on future projections.