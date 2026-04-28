Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Hawks-Knicks, NBA Playoffs, MLB (April 28)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the Betr promo code WTOP is a quick and easy way to get set up with a massive daily fantasy offer for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Put a $200 no-sweat offer to use for games like Hawks vs. Knicks after you click here and sign up.

Betr Promo Code WTOP For Hawks-Knicks Game 5

Before you sign up, review the foundational parameters of your welcome bonus below:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Confirmed April 28, 2026 by WTOP

Analyzing The Betr Welcome Offer

The Betr welcome offer is engineered to provide a layer of protection. When you sign up ahead of the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks matchup, you acquire two no-sweat entries. From a risk-management perspective, this means if either of your first two entries loses, your entry fee is refunded in the form of Betr Bucks, capped at a $200 maximum. In addition to this entry protection, new users receive an exclusive free pick.

Please note that to claim these two no-sweat entries and your complimentary free pick, you must be a first-time player on the platform. This promotion is strictly reserved for new Betr customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located within a participating state. Once your new account is verified, you will have full access to these bonus features to deploy on tonight’s playoff slate.

Betr Knicks vs. Hawks Game 5 Projections

Targeting player performance projections offers one of the highest-value applications for your no-sweat entries. Below is a breakdown of the points over/under lines for seven players taking the court tonight:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Jalen Brunson 26.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 20.5 Jalen Johnson 20.5 CJ McCollum 19.5 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 18.5 OG Anunoby 17.5 Onyeka Okongwu 12.5

For the visiting Hawks, veteran guard CJ McCollum stands out as a prime candidate for the over. His points prop sits at 19.5, yet he has averaged an impressive 24.5 points per game this series after 18.7 with the Hawks in the regular season. Meanwhile, Atlanta forward Jalen Johnson has a line set at 20.5 points after averaging 22.5 in the regular season, but his series average of 19.5 points per game suggests the under might be the sharper statistical play.

On the Knicks’ side, star guard Jalen Brunson leads all players with a towering 26.5-point prop. While he commands a massive 33.4% usage rate in the series, his average of 25.5 points per game points slightly toward the under. Conversely, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby both present favorable baseline data for the over. Towns faces a line of 20.5 points despite highly impactful in this series and averaging 21 points on an incredibly efficient 57.4% shooting percentage. Similarly, Anunoby’s line is set at just 17.5 points, representing potential value considering his series average of 20.8 points per game.

Leveraging The Betr Promo Code On Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoffs

While the NBA slate offers ample data points, your Betr welcome offer is equally applicable to the NHL postseason. Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule features several high-leverage matchups that present additional prop opportunities:

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Secure Your Betr Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Claiming your no-sweat entries is a straightforward process. To ensure your first picks are protected before the action begins, follow these required steps to optimize your new account: