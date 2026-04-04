Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Final Four Picks This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock up to $200 in bonus value with Betr promo code WTOP. Available strictly for new users, this exclusive welcome offer rewards you with two separate $100 no-sweat entries. Click here to get in on the action.

If your initial daily fantasy sports lineups fall short, you receive those maximum tokens back in Betr Bucks (up to $100 each). Plus, simply completing your sign-up grants you an instant free pick for the upcoming slate of games. Whether you want to use these no-sweat entries on the Final Four or any other matchup this weekend, this promotion provides a clear path to building your first hardwood lineups.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Offers $200 in Bonus Value

Before locking in your first picks, it is important to understand the structural details of this exclusive welcome offer. Here is everything you need to know about claiming your bonus for the upcoming college basketball action:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On April 4, 2026

The Betr welcome offer is engineered to give daily fantasy sports players a reliable safety net when constructing their first college basketball lineups. By claiming this promotion, you unlock two separate no-sweat entries that combine for up to $200 in total bonus value. If your first entry on the college hardwood misses the mark, Betr refunds your account with up to $100 in Betr Bucks. That exact same structure applies to your second entry, providing excellent flexibility as you navigate the unpredictable nature of the college hoops season.

To qualify for these two no-sweat entries, you must be a new Betr customer registering on the platform for the very first time. All users must also meet their jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state when submitting their lineups. Once your new account is successfully verified, you will be fully equipped to tackle the next slate of college basketball action with your $200 bonus.

Final Four DFS Preview

With your no-sweat entries ready to go, the player props market offers excellent value for the upcoming standout matchups. Key games to target include the Michigan Wolverines taking on the Arizona Wildcats and the Illinois Fighting Illini visiting the UConn Huskies.

Here is a look at the players with the highest consensus point total over/unders on the slate:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Keaton Wagler 17.5 Yaxel Lendeborg 16.5 Brayden Burries 16.5 Tarris Reed Jr. 15.5 Koa Peat 14.5 Aday Mara 13.5 Jaden Bradley 13.5 Andrej Stojakovic 12.5 Alex Karaban 12.5 Braylon Mullins 12.5

In the highly anticipated clash between Illinois and UConn, Huskies center Tarris Reed Jr. is listed with a points total of 15.5. Reed has been dominating the paint during the NCAA Tournament, averaging a team-high 21.8 points per game on 60% shooting. With his impressive scoring rate, targeting the over on Reed represents a calculated play.

On the flip side, UConn guard Braylon Mullins has a line set at 12.5 points. Since Mullins is currently averaging 11.8 points per game and shooting 42.5% from the field, the numbers indicate a logical lean toward the under, despite his miraculous game-winner against Duke.

Finally, keep an eye on Arizona standout Koa Peat. His line is set at 14.5 points against Michigan, but Peat is currently putting up 17.5 points per game and shooting an efficient 54.2% from the floor.

How to Activate Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your college basketball welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these exact steps to ensure your account is properly set up before the action tips off: