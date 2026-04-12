Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Clippers-Warriors, NBA, MLB, Masters Entries Sunday

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Start placing entries on the Masters, MLB and NBA games Sunday when you redeem the Betr promo code WTOP. Create a new account to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 today, and start placing your favorite entries for these events and more.







All new users who sign up will receive two no sweat entries for $100 each, receiving up to $200 back in bonuses. This gives you two chances two win big on an entry on Betr, allowing you to dive into any game you are excited about today, including a fun NBA matchup between the Timberwolves and Rockets.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB, NBA, Masters Bonus

Before the April 12 action tips off at 8:30 PM ET, ensure you have all the essential details mapped out to capitalize on market inefficiencies. We put a lot of stock in understanding the fine print, so here is the promotional overview for this regular-season matchup:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 12th, 2026

Betr Welcome Offer Overview

For this 2025 regular-season matchup between the Warriors and Clippers, new Betr customers can tap into a unique welcome bonus designed to elevate your game-day strategy. When you lock in your selections for the contest, you receive two no-sweat entries. If either of your qualifying entries drops, the platform refunds your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. In addition to this built-in safety net, registering for the platform unlocks a complimentary free pick to use on tonight’s hardwood action.

It goes without saying that you need to be a new Betr customer to seize this value. To successfully claim your two no-sweat entries and free pick, you must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once verified, you are fully equipped to leverage this bonus on the highly anticipated Warriors and Clippers clash.

NBA Entries Tonight via Betr

One of the regular season games today that matters for both teams (for seeding) is this Warriors vs. Clippers game, so let’s look through the player props for this game:

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors): 26.6 Points | 3.5 Rebounds | 4.8 Assists | 4.4 3-Pointers Made

26.6 Points | 3.5 Rebounds | 4.8 Assists | 4.4 3-Pointers Made Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors): 13.9 Points | 5.1 Rebounds | 3.7 Assists

13.9 Points | 5.1 Rebounds | 3.7 Assists Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors): 8.4 Points | 5.5 Rebounds | 5.5 Assists

8.4 Points | 5.5 Rebounds | 5.5 Assists De’Anthony Melton (Golden State Warriors): 12.5 Points | 3.2 Rebounds | 2.6 Assists

12.5 Points | 3.2 Rebounds | 2.6 Assists Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers): 27.9 Points | 6.4 Rebounds | 3.6 Assists | 2.6 3-Pointers Made

27.9 Points | 6.4 Rebounds | 3.6 Assists | 2.6 3-Pointers Made John Collins (LA Clippers): 13.5 Points | 5.3 Rebounds | 1.3 3-Pointers Made

13.5 Points | 5.3 Rebounds | 1.3 3-Pointers Made Kris Dunn (LA Clippers): 7.3 Points | 3.3 Rebounds | 3.6 Assists

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard leads all scorers in this matchup, averaging an elite 27.9 points per game on 50.5% shooting. Given his massive 33.5% usage rate, Leonard remains the clear focal point of the offense.

For the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry is putting up 26.6 points per night. Sinking 4.4 three-pointers per game with a reliable 46.8% field goal percentage, Curry has the pure efficiency to quickly clear high scoring bars.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started before the Warriors and Clippers tip off at 8:30 PM ET is a straightforward process. To ensure you lock in this exclusive welcome offer and secure your edge for tonight’s matchup, follow these precise activation steps:

Download and Register: Download the Betr app and begin creating your new account. To verify your identity and location, you will register with standard personal information (full name, email address, and date of birth). Enter the Promo Code: During sign-up, you will be prompted to enter a bonus code. It is strictly required that you enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into this promotion. Unlock Your Bonus: Once your account registration is verified, the promo code triggers your $200 in total bonus value. This is explicitly structured as two separate $100 max tokens to be deployed on your first entries. Make Your No-Sweat Entries: Apply your two max tokens to your prop entries for the Warriors vs. Clippers game. If either of your entries loses, you get your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (max $200 total), providing a highly strategic second chance to play.

With your account activated and your tokens ready, you can settle in for tonight’s action, backed by the mathematical security of Betr’s no-sweat welcome offer.