Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Angels-Yankees, MLB Entries

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start placing entries on any MLB game today when you redeem the Betr promo code WTOP. Create a new account to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200, and start placing your favorite entries for the Angels vs. Yankees game today, or any other MLB game you are excited about.







All new users who sign up will receive two no sweat entries for $100 each, receiving up to $200 back in bonuses. This gives you two chances two win big on an entry on Betr, allowing you to dive into any game you are excited about today, including a fun NBA matchup between the Timberwolves and Rockets.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB Entries

As the New York Yankees prepare to host the Los Angeles Angels on April 16, 2026, new players can capitalize on this generous sign-up promotion. We put a lot of stock in finding the right angles, and utilizing a sign-up bonus is a smart way to start building your bankroll. Review the details below to claim your welcome bonus before the action gets underway:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 16th, 2026

Understanding the Betr Welcome Offer

For the upcoming clash between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees, the latest Betr promo code provides an exciting safety net. When you sign up, you unlock two no-sweat entries, plus an exclusive free pick to use on the MLB slate. If your predictions for this April 16 contest fall short, it goes without saying that there is no need to panic—Betr will refund your losing entry fees in the form of Betr Bucks, capping the total possible bonus at $200.

Keep in mind that this welcome promotion is strictly reserved for new Betr customers. To qualify for the two no-sweat entries and secure your free pick, you must meet your jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Once eligible, your refunded Betr Bucks can be utilized to make additional picks on the Angels, Yankees, or any other matchups across the board.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Bonus Tonight

Here are the top players most likely to record a hit in this Angels vs. Yankees game today:

Player Hits Aaron Judge (NYY) O/U 0.5 Mike Trout (LAA) O/U 0.5 Giancarlo Stanton (NYY) O/U 0.5 Cody Bellinger (NYY) O/U 0.5 Zach Neto (LAA) O/U 0.5 Jo Adell (LAA) O/U 0.5 Jazz Chisholm Jr. (NYY) O/U 0.5 Nolan Schanuel (LAA) O/U 0.5

At the plate, both lineups feature superstar talent widely expected to go Over on their 0.5 hits props. Mike Trout stands out for the Angels to record a hit. Through 18 games, Trout has tallied 16 hits. While he is producing a modest .239 batting average, the data slightly leans toward the Under or passing altogether due to the market pricing not entirely matching his current sub-1.0 hit-per-game pace.

For New York, Aaron Judge is heavily favored to find the hit column. While Judge possesses game-changing power, his .235 average (16 hits in 18 games) indicates he might not be an absolute lock to record a hit today, making the Under 0.5 hits a tempting sprinkle for value hunters looking for a longshot angle. Meanwhile, Zach Neto has been exceptionally reliable for LAA, pacing the team with 18 hits in 19 games, offering slightly stronger statistical backing for his Over compared to the bigger household names in this matchup.

How to Activate Your Betr Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started before the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees take the field? Follow these simple steps to successfully claim your welcome bonus ahead of the 1:35 PM ET first pitch:

Register a New Account: Begin by creating your new profile on the platform. You will be required to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to securely verify your identity and set up the account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter promo code WTOP. This specific code is strictly required to trigger the welcome offer and unlock your no-sweat entries. Make an Initial Deposit: Once your account is registered and verified, you will need to add funds. Choose from one of the platform’s secure payment methods to make your first deposit. Maximize the Bonus Offer: To fully activate the two $100 max tokens and receive your free pick, you will need to deposit at least $200. Please note that while you do not need to deposit the full $200 when signing up just to play, you must hit that $200 threshold in order to realize the absolute maximum value of this promotion.

Once your deposit is processed, your no-sweat tokens will be active and ready to deploy on today’s matchup.