Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for All MLB, NBA Easter Picks

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Get excited for all MLB and NBA regular season games Sunday, or get an early head start on the NCAA National Championship Monday night after redeeming the Betr promo code WTOP. Create a new account to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 today, and start placing your favorite entries from there.







This new welcome offer allows all users to sign up with this promo code offer, and receive two no sweat entries total, receiving up to $200 back in bonuses. This is the perfect opportunity to get your account started off on the right food with two massive no sweat entries initially with your new account.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for $200 in No Sweat Bonuses

Before the Timberwolves and Hornets take the floor, new players can quickly get up to speed with the details of this exclusive welcome offer. Here is a complete overview of the promotion available for this April 5 matchup:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 5th, 2026

Betr Welcome Offer Overview

We put a lot of stock in risk management, and the Betr promo code provides a fantastic safety net exclusively for new Betr customers who meet the minimum age requirements and reside in a participating state. By claiming this welcome offer, you unlock two no-sweat entries for your NBA picks. The mechanics are incredibly straightforward: if either of your qualifying entries loses, Betr will refund your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200. This built-in safety net allows you to approach the board with added peace of mind.

Along with the no-sweat entries, new users will also receive an exclusive free pick to use on the platform. With the Hornets traveling to face the Timberwolves, this offer is the perfect way to engage with the game. Whether you are focusing on the hometown Timberwolves or backing the visiting Hornets, the combination of a $200 Betr Bucks safety net and a free pick gives you maximum flexibility to exploit market inefficiencies for this exciting NBA matchup.

Use Betr for NBA Player Prop Entries Sunday

With your no-sweat entries locked in, it is time to scour the board for value. Below are the seven players with the highest point total props for tonight’s contest:

Player Point Prop Anthony Edwards 25.5 Brandon Miller 20.5 Julius Randle 19.5 LaMelo Ball 19.5 Kon Knueppel 18.5 Miles Bridges 15.5 Ayo Dosunmu 15.5

When building your entries for tonight’s matchup, comparing these prop lines to the season-long data provides excellent opportunities to leverage your welcome offer.

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards leads the slate with a points prop of 25.5. Given his stellar regular-season performance, averaging a team-high 28.9 points per game on 48.9% shooting, Edwards is always a good look. Taking 20.3 field goal attempts per game, he commands the high volume needed to clear this mark. It does stand to reason that his teammate, Julius Randle, is also in a favorable spot with a points over/under set at 19.5. Randle is currently averaging 21.1 points per game.

On the Charlotte side, LaMelo Ball’s prop sits exactly at his season average of 19.5 points per game. He has been taking 10.0 three-point attempts per game, meaning a hot shooting night from beyond the arc could easily push him past this line. Meanwhile, Brandon Miller faces a line of 20.5 points. Averaging 20.4 points on 16.1 field goal attempts per contest, Miller is projected to have a razor-thin finish right on the edge of his total, making it an intriguing spot for those hunting for a longshot angle.

How to Redeem the Betr Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to jump into the action for the April 5 clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets, claiming your welcome bonus is a seamless process. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your offer before the opening tip:

Register a New Account: Download the app or navigate to the platform to begin the sign-up process. You will need to create an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity and confirm you are in a participating location. Enter the Promo Code: While completing your registration, it is strictly required that you input the promo code WTOP. Entering this code is what officially triggers your exclusive welcome offer. Unlock Your Tokens: Once your account is verified and active, you will trigger $200 in total bonus value. This promotional value is issued as two separate $100 max tokens to be used for your no-sweat entries. Build Your Entries: Place your picks on the hometown Timberwolves, the visiting Hornets, or any other eligible props on the board. Enjoy the Safety Net: Watch the game with peace of mind. If either of your qualifying entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (up to a max of $200 total).

By following these steps, your account will be fully equipped to take advantage of this built-in safety net, allowing you to enjoy this exciting NBA matchup with a true analytical advantage.