Betr Promo Code WTOP Claims $200 Bonus for Magic-Pistons, NBA, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with the Betr promo code WTOP and make use of a $200 no-sweat offer to make your entries for tonight’s NBA Playoffs and Stanley Cup Playoff games. Click here to sign up and claim your reward.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: $200 No-Sweat Offer

Before the games start, new users can activate this exclusive daily fantasy sports promotion. Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer available for the postseason slate:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Verified April 22 by WTOP

Understanding The Betr Welcome Offer

The latest Betr promo code delivers measurable value for new customers navigating the postseason slate. Upon registration, you secure two no-sweat entries for your daily fantasy sports portfolio. If either of your qualifying entries happens to lose, the platform refunds your entry fee in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total. As an added bonus, new users will also receive a free pick to help kickstart their account.

This structure minimizes initial exposure as you construct entries for tonight’s games. Please note that this exclusive promotion is only eligible for new Betr customers who meet the designated age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Use Your Betr NBA Promo Tonight On Pistons vs. Magic

With your two no-sweat entries secured, it is time to start building your DFS plays. Below is a breakdown of the consensus over/under point totals for the highest-leverage players taking the court tonight:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Cade Cunningham 28.5 Paolo Banchero 20.5 Desmond Bane 18.5 Franz Wagner 17.5 Jalen Duren 17.5 Tobias Harris 14.5 Jalen Suggs 13.5

When constructing your Betr entries, parsing the recent postseason data reveals clear, actionable trends for these top names.

Cade Cunningham commands the highest point total tonight at 28.5. After 39 points in Game 1. He averaged 23.9 in the regular season, but will need a strong performance to even up the series tonight.

Paolo Banchero sits at a 20.5-point prop. Averaging 22.2 points per game, his efficiency is key. He scored 23 in the Game 1 win. The over a mathematically sound target.

Conversely, the data suggests fading Jalen Duren, whose prop sits at 17.5 points. Duren averaged 19.5 points per game. After scoring just 8 in the first game, Duren will need a bounce back.

Finally, Franz Wagner (17.5 points) presents an optimal target. Scoring 19 points in Game 1 and averaging 20.6 in the regular season, the over is a statistically sound choice.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

Beyond the NBA hardwood, your Betr welcome offer can also be applied to tonight’s highly anticipated Stanley Cup Playoff slate. Bettors looking to diversify their DFS portfolio can leverage their no-sweat entries on the following pivotal matchups on the ice:

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Betr Promo Code WTOP: Sign-Up Steps

Claiming your bonus ahead of the games tonight is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your daily fantasy sports welcome offer:

Create Your Account: Click here to begin registration. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information—such as your name, email address, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, you will be prompted to enter a promotional code. Promo code WTOP is strictly required to unlock this specific offer. Receive Your Tokens: Registering your account with the promo code will automatically trigger the $200 in total bonus value. This is issued as two separate no-sweat tokens, each carrying a maximum value of $100. Place Your Entries: Use your two no-sweat tokens to build your DFS entries for the NBA or NHL Postseason. If either of your initial entries loses, the safety net kicks in, and you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (up to a $200 maximum total).

Once your account is loaded and your data-backed entries are locked in, you are all set to watch the postseason action unfold.