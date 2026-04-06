BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get Extended $1,500 Bonus for Michigan-UConn

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of the highly anticipated college basketball showdown between the UConn Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines, new players can activate a BetMGM bonus code here to secure a valuable welcome offer. Depending on your state, BetMGM offers one of two lucrative promotions to use before tip-off.

Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if their qualifying wager wins. Meanwhile, new users in all other eligible legal online sports betting states have access to a $1,500 First Bet Offer, allowing them to wager confidently and receive their initial stake back in bonus bets if it loses.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for UConn vs. Michigan

If you are planning to wager on the high-stakes matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines, taking advantage of a sign-up promotion is a smart way to maximize your potential return. BetMGM has tailored specific offers based on your location to provide a significant boost as you dive into the championship game.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 6, 2026

Welcome Offer Overview

For bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 unlocks an exclusive “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Users in these four states must use this specific offer, which awards $150 in bonus bets provided your qualifying $10 wager settles as a win. This creates a fast track to earning extra bonus bets to use throughout the rest of the college basketball postseason.

Meanwhile, new customers residing in all other participating states (excluding New York) can utilize the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to exclusively claim the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion acts as a reliable safety net for your initial wager on this heavyweight clash. If your first bet falls short, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500, giving you a second chance to get back into the game.

Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for the NCAAM National Championship

The UConn Huskies (29-5) are set to clash with the Michigan Wolverines (31-3) on April 6, 2026, at 8:50 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the odds for the matchup. Which team do you think will be hanging a championship banner?

UConn vs. Michigan Analysis

Bet Type UConn Huskies Michigan Wolverines Spread +6.5 (-104) -6.5 (-116) Moneyline +248 -312 Total Points Over 144.5 (-110) Under 144.5 (-110)

The Michigan Wolverines enter this contest as 6.5-point favorites, backed by an explosive offensive profile that has overwhelmed opponents throughout the postseason. Michigan is currently averaging a staggering 94.4 points per game while allowing 72.8 points, giving them a dominant +21.6 scoring differential. They will test a resilient UConn Huskies squad that has relied heavily on its suffocating defense.

How to Register with the BetMGM Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your promotional offer ahead of the highly anticipated clash between UConn and Michigan is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you are ready for tip-off:

Start the Registration: Click here to navigate to the BetMGM platform and select “Sign Up.” Create Your Account: You will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity and location. Apply the BetMGM Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to enter the correct code corresponding to your location. If you are betting from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, enter bonus code TOP150. Bettors located in all other eligible states should use the bonus code TOP1500. Fund Your Account: After your account is successfully registered, head over to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure deposit methods in order to officially activate the offer. Place Your Bet: Once your minimum deposit has cleared, your offer is activated, and you are ready to place your first wager on the UConn Huskies, Michigan Wolverines, or any other eligible betting market.

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