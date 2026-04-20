BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Wolves-Nuggets, NBA Playoffs

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New players looking to wager on the Western Conference playoff matchup between the Timberwolves and Nuggets tonight can activate a fantastic welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 before these NBA games start tonight.







New users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can unlock a sweet “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets” promo if your wager wins. For the rest of our bettors in all other legal online sports betting states, you can rev up your bankroll with a $1,500 first-bet offer—meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if you lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Wolves-Nuggets, NBA Action

Before placing your wagers on this critical matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, make sure you take advantage of the latest sportsbook promotions. It does stand to reason that navigating betting markets is far easier when you have a bit of insurance. Depending on your location, you can unlock different sign-up bonuses by using the corresponding BetMGM bonus code.

Below is a breakdown of the available promotions, bonus codes, and welcome offers for this 2025 postseason clash (stretching into the 2026 calendar):

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 20th, 2026

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Whether you are looking to back the Nuggets as heavy home favorites or hoping the Timberwolves can pull off a moneyline longshot, these welcome offers provide a tremendous way to jump into the action. Be sure to apply the correct promo code for your state during registration so you don’t leave any value on the table.

Claim a $1,500 First-Bet Offer or $150 Bonus

For bettors gearing up for the April 20, 2026 showdown, BetMGM is providing lucrative options to get started. New users registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promo, which is fantastic for quickly building a bankroll.

If you are signing up from any other participating US state outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, your welcome promotion is exclusively the $1,500 first-bet offer. This provides a premium safety net for your opening wager on this 10:30 PM ET postseason matchup, ensuring that even if your initial prediction falls short, you will receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets to use on future NBA action. While it is never too early to look at futures prices, utilizing this coverage for a single-game edge is simply smart business.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Preview via BetMGM

The Minnesota Timberwolves will square off against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference First Round. The highly anticipated playoff clash is scheduled to tip off on April 20, 2026, at 10:30 PM ET. With one game already completed in this best-of-seven opening-round series, every possession carries heavy implications as both teams battle to advance deeper into the bracket.

Bet Type Minnesota Timberwolves Denver Nuggets Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Moneyline +225 -286 Total Points Over 231.5 (-110) Under 231.5 (-110)

Odds as of April 20, 2026 from BetMGM.

When analyzing the betting trends, we put a lot of stock in how teams perform in high-leverage spots. Despite facing the NBA equivalent of a grueling first-place schedule all year, the Denver Nuggets have been an incredibly reliable team to back against the spread. They have gone 4-1 (.800) against the spread against opponents with a winning record over their last 5 games, and they are 3-1 (.750) ATS over their last 4 games overall.

From a Game 1 perspective, Denver was clearly the more efficient unit. Operating with the precision of a top-tier offensive coordinator, Denver’s coaching staff had this unit boasting a solid +4.3 Net Rate in Game 1. They controlled the glass beautifully, grabbing 52.2% of available rebounds. We also have to give a shoutout to their defense, which held the Nuggets to 105 points and limited them to a 46.0% field goal percentage.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Steps to Sign Up

To claim your welcome offer ahead of the highly anticipated clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, you will need to complete a few simple steps. First, users will need to create and register a new account with BetMGM. During the registration process, you will be asked to provide standard personal information—such as your name, address, and date of birth—to verify your identity.

While filling out your information, be sure to input the correct promo code for your location to ensure you receive the proper bonus:

If you are registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia , enter bonus code TOP150 .

, enter bonus code . If you are signing up from all other participating states, use bonus code TOP1500.

Once your account is successfully created and verified, you must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods. Completing this minimum deposit will officially activate the offer on your account. From there, you are ready to place your qualifying wager on the Western Conference showdown and enjoy the NBA postseason action with real market edge.