BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Rockets-Lakers, NBA Playoffs Tonight

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 in time for the three NBA playoff games tonight, headlined by Game 5 between the Rockets and Lakers at 10 p.m. ET







Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can unlock a Bet $10, Get $150 bonus if their initial wager wins. Meanwhile, bettors in all other legal U.S. sports betting states (excluding NY) can take advantage of a $1,500 First-Bet Offer, meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if you lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA, Rockets-Lakers Action Tonight

Before the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers tip off their postseason matchup, make sure you have locked in the right welcome offer to maximize your early bankroll. You can use the promotional details below to secure your sign-up bonus based on your specific location.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 29th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim Up to a $1,500 First Bet or $150 Bonus

If you are hunting for value on the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Houston Rockets, the standard BetMGM bonus code provides a lucrative safety net. For new users in most participating US states, the promo code unlocks a $1,500 first-bet offer. This means if you take a swing on a longshot or a heavy favorite for this April 29 postseason clash and your initial wager happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500.

However, if you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you are eligible for an alternative “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. For these specific bettors, placing a simple $10 initial wager on either the Lakers or the Rockets will yield $150 in bonus bets—provided that your first bet is a winner. Regardless of which state you are playing from, both welcome offers provide excellent situational value as the NBA playoffs continue.

Take Advantage of the BetMGM NBA Bonus Tonight

Before locking in your action, it is never too early to look at the consensus odds. Here is the complete betting schedule for tonight’s slate, featuring the latest futures prices and game lines from BetMGM:

Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers Moneyline: Lakers -182 / Rockets +150 Spread: Lakers -4.5 (-105) / Rockets +4.5 (-115) Total (O/U): 208.5 (O -105 / U -115)

Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers Moneyline: Cavaliers -400 / Raptors +310 Spread: Cavaliers -8.5 (-115) / Raptors +8.5 (-105) Total (O/U): 216.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons Moneyline: Pistons -400 / Magic +310 Spread: Pistons -10.5 (-102) / Magic +10.5 (-118) Total (O/U): 211.5 (O -110 / U -110)



The Lakers enter tonight’s matchup up 3-1 in the series, bolstered by a solid +2.4 Net Rating. LeBron James continues to be a steady force, stuffing the stat sheet with 21.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game. The Rockets face an uphill battle with a lengthy injury report, which includes Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined once again tonight. Houston will need massive performances from Alperen Sengun (22.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG) and Amen Thompson (20.5 PPG, 6.8 APG) to pull off the road upset.

Meanwhile, if you are looking to lay the points, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heavy -400 moneyline favorites at home against the Toronto Raptors. Cleveland’s offense is firing behind Donovan Mitchell’s 24.2 points per game. Toronto counters with Scottie Barnes, who is putting up an impressive 25.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per contest in this series.

If you are eyeing the slate’s largest spread, look no further than Detroit. The Pistons are 10.5-point favorites against the Magic, largely thanks to Cade Cunningham’s scorching offensive production (29.5 PPG, 7.5 APG). He will duel with Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, who enters tonight averaging 21.0 points and 8.8 rebounds.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Rockets-Lakers Tonight

With the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers gearing up for their April 29 postseason showdown, claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to get your bankroll funded before tonight’s Eastern Time tip-offs: