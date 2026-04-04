BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Arizona-Michigan Final Four

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Final Four is here, and as the Michigan Wolverines prepare to take on the Arizona Wildcats in a monumental college basketball showdown, new users can capitalize on a massive welcome offer.







By using a specific BetMGM bonus code before tip-off, eligible players can secure a premium signup bonus tailored to their location. Users registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can grab a “Bet $10, Get $150” in bonus bets promotion (awarded if your first bet wins). For new users in all other participating U.S. states, the standard promotion is the $1,500 first-bet offer, meaning if your initial wager on this epic Final Four matchup loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Arizona-Michigan Final Four

Before the #2 Arizona Wildcats and #3 Michigan Wolverines take the court, make sure you secure the right promotional offer for your location. Whether you want to lock in bonus bets to back the high-scoring Wolverines or prefer a significant safety net on your first wager to back the Wildcats, BetMGM has a welcome bonus designed for you.

Review the table below to find the specific promo codes and offer details available in your state ahead of tip-off:

For sports bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks the unique opportunity to choose between two exceptional welcome promotions. Eligible users in these four states can opt for a “Bet $10, Get $150” offer.

For new users in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM provides the premium $1,500 first-bet offer as the standard welcome promotion. With this offer, you can wager up to $1,500 on your initial bet with built-in protection. If your first bet happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your entire original stake in the form of bonus bets. This provides an excellent safety net, giving you a second chance to bounce back and build your bankroll even if your initial prediction falls short.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

The #2 ranked Arizona Wildcats (32-2) are set to clash with the #3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (31-3) in an epic Final Four showdown on April 5, 2026, at 00:49 UTC. Coming into this matchup, both powerhouses have been flawless in their recent postseason play, each boasting a perfect 4-0 record in their current streaks.

The Wildcats have dominated the Big 12 picture, logging an average of 89.5 points per game while suffocating opponents by allowing just 69.0 points. On the other side, the Wolverines have been an offensive juggernaut, leading the Big Ten postseason action with a blistering 95.2 points per game and a massive +22.5 average point differential.

Michigan Wolverines vs Arizona Wildcats Odds & Analysis

The statistical trends point toward an absolute thriller. Offensively, the Michigan Wolverines are firing on all cylinders. They are paced by Yaxel Lendeborg, who has been dominant with 21.0 points, 7.25 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting an efficient 59.2% from the floor. Lendeborg has strong support in the paint from Morez Johnson Jr. (13.8 points and 7.75 rebounds per game) and Aday Mara (13.5 points per game), making the Wolverines incredibly difficult to slow down at the rim.

The Arizona Wildcats answer back with a fierce, multifaceted scoring attack of their own that has fueled their four-game win streak. Brayden Burries (17.8 points per game) and Koa Peat (17.5 points, 6.75 rebounds per game) headline a balanced offense. With Ivan Kharchenkov contributing 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest alongside Jaden Bradley’s playmaking (3.8 assists per game), the Wildcats have the firepower to keep pace with anyone in the nation.

Best Bets & Predictions: Given the prolific scoring rates of both programs—Michigan averaging 95.2 points per game and Arizona tallying 89.5 points per game in their recent 4-0 runs—any wager on the “Over” for total points would be an enticing target once bookmakers release the lines. Both teams are surrendering roughly 69 to 72 points on the defensive end, meaning this Final Four battle will likely be decided by which elite offense can execute better down the stretch. Expect a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair that showcases two of the most powerful offenses in college basketball.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code

Getting set up to wager on this massive Final Four matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and Arizona Wildcats is a quick and straightforward process. To unlock your promotional offer, just follow these simple activation steps:

Create an Account: Navigate to the BetMGM sportsbook platform and register for a new account. You will need to provide your standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to securely verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, you will be prompted to enter a promotional code. The code you use depends on your location and preferred offer: Users in MI, NJ, PA, or WV can enter the bonus code TOP150 for the bet-and-get offer.

can enter the bonus code for the bet-and-get offer. Users in all eligible states have the option to enter the bonus code TOP1500 to claim the $1,500 first-bet offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully registered and the correct code is applied, head over to the cashier section. Deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods in order to officially activate the offer.

After completing these steps, your account will be funded, the bonus will be activated, and you will be ready to lock in your action for this top-tier college basketball clash.