BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Any NBA Playoff, MLB Game

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Dive into a fantastic slate of NBA playoff games tonight after redeeming the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. All new users who secure this offer are able to redeem one of two fantastic state dependent offers for these games and more tonight.







Users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus after winning your first wager on the app, while users in all other participating legal states can tap into a $1,500 first-bet offer, securing an excellent safety net to back your analysis on this NBA playoff matchup.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA, MLB, NHL Bonus

Before you lock in your wagers on the Nuggets or Timberwolves, leveraging exclusive promotional offers is a vital step in protecting your bankroll. Depending on your state, BetMGM has tailored welcome bonuses that ensure you get the absolute best consensus odds and value.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 23rd, 2026

Claim a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

It is never too early to look at how these sign-up offers can shape your strategy. The BetMGM bonus code provides exceptional flexibility for new users diving into the NBA postseason markets. For bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion is a great way to generate guaranteed leverage on a confident, short-priced pick if your bet wins.

Alternatively, the $1,500 first-bet offer—available to users in all other participating US states—allows you to target a higher-risk play or back an underdog longshot. If your initial wager falls flat, your stake is fully returned in bonus bets up to $1,500, giving you a valuable second chance.

Nuggets vs. Wolves Odds, Preview via BetMGM

The Denver Nuggets face the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 23, 2026, at 9:30 PM EDT. This critical Game 3 of their Western Conference First Round series carries heavy implications, as both squads look to establish control and break the series open after the first two contests.

Bet Type Denver Nuggets Minnesota Timberwolves Spread -2.5 (-105) +2.5 (-115) Moneyline -139 +115 Total Points Over 234.5 (-105) Under 234.5 (-115)

Odds as of April 23, 2026 from BetMGM.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up Before NBA Playoffs

Getting started and securing your promotional edge ahead of this Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is a simple process. First, new users need to register an account with BetMGM by providing standard personal information to verify identity and location.

During the sign-up process, it is critical to enter the specific promo code tied to your state. If you are registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, input bonus code TOP150 to unlock your state-specific choice. For new players located in all other participating legal sports betting states, apply bonus code TOP1500.

Once your account is live and the code is attached, make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. As soon as your deposit clears, your welcome offer will be fully activated, clearing the way for you to place your backed first wager on this massive NBA postseason clash.