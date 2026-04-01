All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Toronto
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Tampa Bay
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Boston
|1
|5
|.167
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|Chicago
|1
|5
|.167
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Texas
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Los Angeles
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Seattle
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Athletics
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Atlanta
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|New York
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Philadelphia
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|St. Louis
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Cincinnati
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|.500
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Arizona
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Colorado
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|San Diego
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|San Francisco
|2
|4
|.333
|2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Texas 8, Baltimore 5
Miami 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 5, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels 2, Chicago Cubs 0
Houston 9, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 0
Arizona 7, Detroit 5
L.A. Dodgers 4, Cleveland 1
Athletics at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Athletics 1
Baltimore 8, Texas 3
Miami 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Colorado 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Milwaukee 8, Tampa Bay 2
Houston 6, Boston 4
Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Angels 2
Arizona 1, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 3
Cleveland 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Kansas City 13, Minnesota 9
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Bradley 0-0) at Kansas City (Ragans 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Boston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 7:45 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
Miami 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3
Toronto 5, Colorado 1
St. Louis 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels 2, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 7, Detroit 5
San Francisco 9, San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Cleveland 1
Athletics at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Athletics 1
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3
Miami 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Colorado 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 11 innings
Milwaukee 8, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Angels 2
Arizona 1, Detroit 0
San Diego 7, San Francisco 1
Cleveland 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (López 0-0) at Arizona (Nelson 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at San Francisco (Ray 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Boston, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.