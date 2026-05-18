Marlins begin 4-game series against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (32-15, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (21-26, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Monday, 6:40…

Atlanta Braves (32-15, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (21-26, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: JR Ritchie (1-0, 3.32 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Marlins: Max Meyer (3-0, 3.21 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -114, Braves -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves to begin a four-game series.

Miami is 14-12 in home games and 21-26 overall. The Marlins have gone 13-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Atlanta has a 16-7 record on the road and a 32-15 record overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 2.96 ERA, which leads the NL.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has eight doubles, three triples and four home runs for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 15 for 40 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Drake Baldwin has 13 home runs, 23 walks and 38 RBIs while hitting .301 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 10 for 39 with a double, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by six runs

Braves: 6-4, .234 batting average, 1.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Robby Snelling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Dylan Dodd: 15-Day IL (back), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (finger), Eli White: 7-Day IL (concussion), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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