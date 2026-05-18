Cubs look to keep home win streak alive, host the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (26-18, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-18, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Monday, 7:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (26-18, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-18, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Sproat (1-2, 5.75 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (4-3, 2.32 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -166, Brewers +139; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a 15-game home win streak alive when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago is 29-18 overall and 18-5 at home. The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

Milwaukee is 26-18 overall and 11-9 in road games. The Brewers have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .333.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 12 doubles and four home runs for the Cubs. Michael Conforto is 10 for 25 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brice Turang has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 27 RBIs for the Brewers. Jake Bauers is 12 for 35 with five doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .199 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 8-2, .252 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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