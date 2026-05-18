Phillies host the Reds to open 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (24-23, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-23, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40…

Cincinnati Reds (24-23, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-23, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-1, 8.68 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Phillies: Andrew Painter (1-4, 6.21 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -125, Reds +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Cincinnati Reds to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 12-12 record at home and a 24-23 record overall. The Phillies have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .394.

Cincinnati has an 11-12 record on the road and a 24-23 record overall. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .391.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 13 for 43 with a double and nine home runs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has eight doubles and seven home runs for the Reds. JJ Bleday is 11 for 37 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Reds: 4-6, .252 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Reds: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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