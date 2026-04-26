All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Tampa Bay
|16
|11
|.593
|1½
|Baltimore
|13
|15
|.464
|5
|Toronto
|12
|15
|.444
|5½
|Boston
|11
|17
|.393
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|15
|14
|.517
|—
|Detroit
|15
|14
|.517
|—
|Minnesota
|12
|16
|.429
|2½
|Chicago
|11
|17
|.393
|3½
|Kansas City
|11
|17
|.393
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Texas
|14
|14
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|14
|15
|.483
|1½
|Los Angeles
|12
|17
|.414
|3½
|Houston
|11
|18
|.379
|4½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|20
|9
|.690
|—
|Miami
|13
|15
|.464
|6½
|Washington
|13
|16
|.448
|7
|New York
|9
|19
|.321
|10½
|Philadelphia
|9
|19
|.321
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Chicago
|17
|11
|.607
|1
|Pittsburgh
|16
|12
|.571
|2
|Milwaukee
|14
|13
|.519
|3½
|St. Louis
|14
|13
|.519
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|San Diego
|18
|9
|.667
|½
|Arizona
|15
|12
|.556
|3½
|San Francisco
|13
|15
|.464
|6
|Colorado
|13
|16
|.448
|6½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Boston 17, Baltimore 1
Seattle 11, St. Louis 9
Toronto 5, Cleveland 3
Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 1
Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Texas 4, Athletics 3
Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 1
Cincinnati 9, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Houston 3
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 4, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2
Boston 5, Baltimore 3
Detroit 8, Cincinnati 3
Washington 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings
Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
Seattle 3, St. Louis 2
Athletics 2, Texas 1
Kansas City 11, L.A. Angels 9, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Matz 3-1) at Cleveland (Messick 3-0), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Suarez 1-2) at Toronto (Cease 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 0-1) at Minnesota (Prielipp 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 3-1) at Texas (Leiter 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Seattle 11, St. Louis 9
San Francisco 6, Miami 2
Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
San Diego 6, Arizona 4
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
Cincinnati 9, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 12, Chicago Cubs 4
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 2
Detroit 8, Cincinnati 3
Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game
Washington 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 0
Seattle 3, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 6, Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 12, San Diego 7
Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (May 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Montgomery 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 1-1) at San Diego (Vásquez 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Paddack 0-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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