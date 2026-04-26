All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 18 10 .643 — Tampa Bay 16 11 .593…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 18 10 .643 — Tampa Bay 16 11 .593 1½ Baltimore 13 15 .464 5 Toronto 12 15 .444 5½ Boston 11 17 .393 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 15 14 .517 — Detroit 15 14 .517 — Minnesota 12 16 .429 2½ Chicago 11 17 .393 3½ Kansas City 11 17 .393 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 15 13 .536 — Texas 14 14 .500 1 Seattle 14 15 .483 1½ Los Angeles 12 17 .414 3½ Houston 11 18 .379 4½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 20 9 .690 — Miami 13 15 .464 6½ Washington 13 16 .448 7 New York 9 19 .321 10½ Philadelphia 9 19 .321 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 18 10 .643 — Chicago 17 11 .607 1 Pittsburgh 16 12 .571 2 Milwaukee 14 13 .519 3½ St. Louis 14 13 .519 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 19 9 .679 — San Diego 18 9 .667 ½ Arizona 15 12 .556 3½ San Francisco 13 15 .464 6 Colorado 13 16 .448 6½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Boston 17, Baltimore 1

Seattle 11, St. Louis 9

Toronto 5, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 1

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Texas 4, Athletics 3

Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati 9, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Houston 3

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 4, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Baltimore 3

Detroit 8, Cincinnati 3

Washington 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Seattle 3, St. Louis 2

Athletics 2, Texas 1

Kansas City 11, L.A. Angels 9, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Matz 3-1) at Cleveland (Messick 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Suarez 1-2) at Toronto (Cease 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 0-1) at Minnesota (Prielipp 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 3-1) at Texas (Leiter 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 11, St. Louis 9

San Francisco 6, Miami 2

Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

San Diego 6, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

Cincinnati 9, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 12, Chicago Cubs 4

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 2

Detroit 8, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game

Washington 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 0

Seattle 3, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 6, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 12, San Diego 7

Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (May 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Montgomery 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 1-1) at San Diego (Vásquez 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Paddack 0-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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