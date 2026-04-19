All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 12 8 .600 — New York 12 9 .571…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 12 8 .600 — New York 12 9 .571 ½ Baltimore 10 11 .476 2½ Boston 8 12 .400 4 Toronto 7 13 .350 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 12 10 .545 — Detroit 11 10 .524 ½ Minnesota 11 10 .524 ½ Chicago 7 14 .333 4½ Kansas City 7 14 .333 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 11 10 .524 — Texas 11 10 .524 — Los Angeles 11 11 .500 ½ Seattle 9 13 .409 2½ Houston 8 14 .364 3½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 14 7 .667 — Miami 9 12 .429 5 Washington 9 12 .429 5 Philadelphia 8 12 .400 5½ New York 7 14 .333 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 13 8 .619 — Milwaukee 12 8 .600 ½ St. Louis 12 8 .600 ½ Pittsburgh 12 9 .571 1 Chicago 11 9 .550 1½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 15 5 .750 — San Diego 14 7 .667 1½ Arizona 13 8 .619 2½ San Francisco 9 12 .429 6½ Colorado 8 13 .381 7½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Cleveland 4

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 2, Minnesota 1

St. Louis 9, Houston 4

Arizona 6, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Athletics 2

L.A. Angels 8, San Diego 0

Texas 5, Seattle 0

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 13, Kansas City 4

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 4

Detroit 4, Boston 1

Athletics 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 7, 13 innings

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 2

St. Louis 7, Houston 5

Seattle 7, Texas 3

Arizona 6, Toronto 2

San Diego 4, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City (Ragans 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 0-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 2-1) at Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 1-1) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 0-1) at Houston (Burrows 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Schultz 0-1) at Athletics (Springs 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (King 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Gore 2-1) at Seattle (Woo 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Valdez 1-1) at Boston (Crochet 2-2), 4:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Athletics at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 12, N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1

San Francisco 10, Washington 5

Milwaukee 7, Miami 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 2, Minnesota 1

St. Louis 9, Houston 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 1

Arizona 6, Toronto 3

L.A. Angels 8, San Diego 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 4

Milwaukee 5, Miami 2

San Francisco 7, Washington 6, 12 innings

Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 7, 13 innings

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 7, Houston 5

Arizona 6, Toronto 2

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 4, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Ray 2-2) at Washington (Mikolas 0-3), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-1) at Miami (Pérez 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 1-1) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 0-1) at Houston (Burrows 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Myers 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-2) at Colorado (Lorenzen 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 1-1) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

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