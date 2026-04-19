All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|New York
|12
|9
|.571
|½
|Baltimore
|10
|11
|.476
|2½
|Boston
|8
|12
|.400
|4
|Toronto
|7
|13
|.350
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Detroit
|11
|10
|.524
|½
|Minnesota
|11
|10
|.524
|½
|Chicago
|7
|14
|.333
|4½
|Kansas City
|7
|14
|.333
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Texas
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Los Angeles
|11
|11
|.500
|½
|Seattle
|9
|13
|.409
|2½
|Houston
|8
|14
|.364
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Miami
|9
|12
|.429
|5
|Washington
|9
|12
|.429
|5
|Philadelphia
|8
|12
|.400
|5½
|New York
|7
|14
|.333
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Milwaukee
|12
|8
|.600
|½
|St. Louis
|12
|8
|.600
|½
|Pittsburgh
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|Chicago
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|San Diego
|14
|7
|.667
|1½
|Arizona
|13
|8
|.619
|2½
|San Francisco
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Colorado
|8
|13
|.381
|7½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Cleveland 4
Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 2
Boston 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings
Cincinnati 2, Minnesota 1
St. Louis 9, Houston 4
Arizona 6, Toronto 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Athletics 2
L.A. Angels 8, San Diego 0
Texas 5, Seattle 0
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 13, Kansas City 4
Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 4
Detroit 4, Boston 1
Athletics 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 7, 13 innings
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 2
St. Louis 7, Houston 5
Seattle 7, Texas 3
Arizona 6, Toronto 2
San Diego 4, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City (Ragans 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 0-2), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 2-1) at Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 1-1) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 0-1) at Houston (Burrows 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Schultz 0-1) at Athletics (Springs 3-0), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (King 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Gore 2-1) at Seattle (Woo 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Valdez 1-1) at Boston (Crochet 2-2), 4:35 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 11:10 a.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Athletics at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 12, N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1
San Francisco 10, Washington 5
Milwaukee 7, Miami 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 2, Minnesota 1
St. Louis 9, Houston 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 1
Arizona 6, Toronto 3
L.A. Angels 8, San Diego 0
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 4
Milwaukee 5, Miami 2
San Francisco 7, Washington 6, 12 innings
Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 7, 13 innings
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 7, Houston 5
Arizona 6, Toronto 2
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Diego 4, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco (Ray 2-2) at Washington (Mikolas 0-3), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-1) at Miami (Pérez 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 1-1) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 0-1) at Houston (Burrows 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Myers 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-2) at Colorado (Lorenzen 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (King 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 1-1) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
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