All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 8 2 .800 — Baltimore 5 6 .455 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 8 2 .800 — Baltimore 5 6 .455 3½ Tampa Bay 5 6 .455 3½ Toronto 4 7 .364 4½ Boston 3 8 .273 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 7 5 .583 — Kansas City 5 6 .455 1½ Minnesota 5 6 .455 1½ Chicago 4 7 .364 2½ Detroit 4 7 .364 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 6 5 .545 — Houston 6 6 .500 ½ Los Angeles 6 6 .500 ½ Seattle 4 8 .333 2½ Athletics 3 7 .300 2½

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East Division

W L Pct GB New York 7 4 .636 — Atlanta 7 5 .583 ½ Miami 6 5 .545 1 Philadelphia 6 5 .545 1 Washington 4 7 .364 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 8 3 .727 — Milwaukee 8 3 .727 — Pittsburgh 7 4 .636 1 St. Louis 6 5 .545 2 Chicago 5 6 .455 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 9 2 .818 — Arizona 5 6 .455 4 Colorado 5 6 .455 4 San Diego 5 6 .455 4 San Francisco 4 8 .333 5½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2

Milwaukee 8, Boston 6

L.A. Dodgers 14, Toronto 2

Baltimore 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 3

Texas 2, Seattle 1

Colorado 9, Houston 7

L.A. Angels 6, Atlanta 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 3, Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Athletics 3

Texas 3, Seattle 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Colorado 5, Houston 1

Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Ragans 0-2) at Cleveland (Cantillo 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Drohan 0-0) at Boston (Gray 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 0-0) at Texas (Gore 1-0), 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 1-0) at Toronto (Cease 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-1) at Colorado (Lorenzen 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Valdez 1-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Athletics at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Cincinnati 2, Miami 0

San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 9, St. Louis 6

Milwaukee 8, Boston 6

L.A. Dodgers 14, Toronto 2

Colorado 9, Houston 7

L.A. Angels 6, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 4

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 1

Boston 3, Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Tampa Bay 2

Cincinnati 6, Miami 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 4, Toronto 1

St. Louis 7, Washington 6, 10 innings

Colorado 5, Houston 1

San Francisco 6, Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (King 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Drohan 0-0) at Boston (Gray 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 1-0) at Toronto (Cease 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-1) at Colorado (Lorenzen 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-0) at San Francisco (Mahle 0-2), 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 0-1) at Washington (Mikolas 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 0-0) at Miami (Pérez 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

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