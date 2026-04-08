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Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 8, 2026, 1:21 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 8 2 .800
Baltimore 5 6 .455
Tampa Bay 5 6 .455
Toronto 4 7 .364
Boston 3 8 .273

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 7 5 .583
Kansas City 5 6 .455
Minnesota 5 6 .455
Chicago 4 7 .364
Detroit 4 7 .364

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 6 5 .545
Houston 6 6 .500 ½
Los Angeles 6 6 .500 ½
Seattle 4 8 .333
Athletics 3 7 .300

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 7 4 .636
Atlanta 7 5 .583 ½
Miami 6 5 .545 1
Philadelphia 6 5 .545 1
Washington 4 7 .364 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 8 3 .727
Milwaukee 8 3 .727
Pittsburgh 7 4 .636 1
St. Louis 6 5 .545 2
Chicago 5 6 .455 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 9 2 .818
Arizona 5 6 .455 4
Colorado 5 6 .455 4
San Diego 5 6 .455 4
San Francisco 4 8 .333

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2

Milwaukee 8, Boston 6

L.A. Dodgers 14, Toronto 2

Baltimore 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 3

Texas 2, Seattle 1

Colorado 9, Houston 7

L.A. Angels 6, Atlanta 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 3, Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Athletics 3

Texas 3, Seattle 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Colorado 5, Houston 1

Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Ragans 0-2) at Cleveland (Cantillo 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Drohan 0-0) at Boston (Gray 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 0-0) at Texas (Gore 1-0), 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 1-0) at Toronto (Cease 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-1) at Colorado (Lorenzen 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Valdez 1-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Athletics at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Cincinnati 2, Miami 0

San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 9, St. Louis 6

Milwaukee 8, Boston 6

L.A. Dodgers 14, Toronto 2

Colorado 9, Houston 7

L.A. Angels 6, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 4

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 1

Boston 3, Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Tampa Bay 2

Cincinnati 6, Miami 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 4, Toronto 1

St. Louis 7, Washington 6, 10 innings

Colorado 5, Houston 1

San Francisco 6, Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (King 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Drohan 0-0) at Boston (Gray 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 1-0) at Toronto (Cease 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-1) at Colorado (Lorenzen 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-0) at San Francisco (Mahle 0-2), 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 0-1) at Washington (Mikolas 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 0-0) at Miami (Pérez 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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