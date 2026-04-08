All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Baltimore
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Toronto
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|Boston
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Kansas City
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Chicago
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
|Detroit
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Houston
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Los Angeles
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Seattle
|4
|8
|.333
|2½
|Athletics
|3
|7
|.300
|2½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Atlanta
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Miami
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Philadelphia
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Milwaukee
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Pittsburgh
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|St. Louis
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Chicago
|5
|6
|.455
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Arizona
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|San Diego
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|San Francisco
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2
Milwaukee 8, Boston 6
L.A. Dodgers 14, Toronto 2
Baltimore 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 7, Detroit 3
Texas 2, Seattle 1
Colorado 9, Houston 7
L.A. Angels 6, Atlanta 2
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 3, Milwaukee 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Athletics 3
Texas 3, Seattle 2
Minnesota 4, Detroit 2
Colorado 5, Houston 1
Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City (Ragans 0-2) at Cleveland (Cantillo 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Drohan 0-0) at Boston (Gray 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 0-0) at Texas (Gore 1-0), 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 1-0) at Toronto (Cease 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Javier 0-1) at Colorado (Lorenzen 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Valdez 1-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Athletics at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Cincinnati 2, Miami 0
San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 9, St. Louis 6
Milwaukee 8, Boston 6
L.A. Dodgers 14, Toronto 2
Colorado 9, Houston 7
L.A. Angels 6, Atlanta 2
Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 4
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 1
Boston 3, Milwaukee 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Tampa Bay 2
Cincinnati 6, Miami 3, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 4, Toronto 1
St. Louis 7, Washington 6, 10 innings
Colorado 5, Houston 1
San Francisco 6, Philadelphia 0
Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego (King 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Drohan 0-0) at Boston (Gray 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 1-0) at Toronto (Cease 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Javier 0-1) at Colorado (Lorenzen 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-0) at San Francisco (Mahle 0-2), 3:45 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 0-1) at Washington (Mikolas 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 0-0) at Miami (Pérez 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
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