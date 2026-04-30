DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for MLB, Nuggets-Wolves, NBA Playofs

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Check out the NBA playoff slate tonight by signing up with this DraftKings promo code offer, and take home a fantastic welcome bonus to get your account started. All new users can sign up with a new account and take home a $100 bonus guaranteed to use on any game tonight.







Create a new account and and place a $5 wager on either one of the NBA playoffs tonight, or any other sport and market, and receive $100 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Action Tonight

Getting started with DraftKings Sportsbook during the 2025 NBA Postseason is an incredibly straightforward process for bettors looking to beat the consensus odds. With the Denver Nuggets heading into Minneapolis to clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves, there is no better time to build your betting bankroll. Review the details of this lucrative welcome offer below:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 30th, 2026

All it takes is a successful $5 qualifying wager on tonight’s matchup to unlock $100 in bonus bets. Because no manual promo code is required during registration, claiming your bonus is a seamless process, allowing you to focus completely on finding the best value on the board.

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus Bets

For new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the 2025 NBA Postseason action, this lucrative offer is the perfect starting point to hunt for longshots and favorable spreads. When you place a $5 qualifying wager on tonight’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves—or any other NBA playoff market—you can unlock $100 in bonus bets.

We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and this convenient structure allows you to spread your action across multiple games rather than risking your entire bonus on a single matchup. Be sure to use them promptly to capitalize on the rest of the NBA slate and perhaps even grab some closing-line value on future matchups.

Use DraftKings for NBA Playoffs Tonight

Matchup DraftKings Spread Total (O/U) New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks NYK -2.5 (-112) / ATL +2.5 (-108) 213.5 (O -110 / U -110) Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS -5.5 (-115) / PHI +5.5 (-105) 212.5 (O -110 / U -110) Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves DEN -5.5 (-115) / MIN +5.5 (-105) 224.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Tonight’s postseason slate offers fantastic opportunities to utilize your DraftKings promo, headlined by a massive Eastern Conference clash between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. Laying points on the road is always a risk, but the Celtics come into Philadelphia as 5.5-point favorites backed by a strong +7.2 net rating in this playoff series through five games. We’ve seen time and time again that defensive rebounding dominance—and Boston is grabbing an elite 78.4% of available defensive boards—is crucial for covering spreads by limiting second-chance points. Look for the dynamic duo of Jaylen Brown (25.8 PPG) and Jayson Tatum (24.6 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 7.6 APG) to set the pace. However, the Sixers will lean heavily on Joel Embiid (29.5 PPG) and Tyrese Maxey (25.6 PPG) to protect home court and challenge that number.

Out West, the Denver Nuggets face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver is laying 5.5 points on the road, boasting a slate-high game total of 224.5. Nikola Jokić has been an absolute force this postseason, averaging 25.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game, and he gets plenty of help from Jamal Murray, who leads the team with 26.0 PPG. To cover the spread, Denver must crack a Minnesota defense allowing just 105.9 points per 100 possessions. The Timberwolves will counter with a balanced attack featuring Ayo Dosunmu (21.8 PPG), who is taking on a higher workload due to the injury to Anthony Edwards.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this lucrative welcome offer before the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves tip off tonight is a quick and seamless process. Because no manual promo code is necessary to secure this bonus, you can get your account set up in just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to lock in your action:

Create Your Account: Begin the registration process by signing up as a new user. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and location, including your name, email address, date of birth, and phone number. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is registered and verified, head to the cashier. Make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using any of DraftKings’ secure and approved payment methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the NBA markets and place a real-money wager of $5 or more. Whether you are backing the Timberwolves to defend their home floor or picking the Nuggets to cover the spread on the road, lock in your prediction.

Place your $5 qualifying bet, and DraftKings will reward your new account with $100 in bonus bets, ready to be used on the remainder of the 2025 NBA Postseason. It is never too early to look at how tonight’s results will impact futures prices across the league, and this bonus gives you the perfect ammunition to strike when the odds are right.