‘This is good for the town’: King Charles and Queen Camilla join America 250 parade in Front Royal

King Charles and Queen Camilla took part in a parade to celebrate America's 250 birthday in Front Royal, Virginia, Thursday.
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King Charles and Queen Camilla join America 250 parade in Virginia
Thousands of people lined up in Front Royal, Virginia, Thursday, with hopes of catching a glimpse of King Charles and Queen Camilla as the British royals briefly joined in the town’s parade celebrating America’s 250th birthday.
Some of the spectators dressed for the occasion, donning fancy hats, crowds and union jacks.
Jodi Shollenberger, a middle school teacher and Front Royal resident, got up early to hold a spot in line for her two sons, so they could sleep in late. She ended up being the first in line.
“I wanted them to be able to actually be able to see the king and queen on Main Street and not be behind tall people,” Shollenberger told WTOP ahead of the parade. “To still be part of the experience would be cool, but to actually see them.”
Those attending the parade went through screenings by security officials, roads near Main Street were closed and schools called off classes.
Another Front Royal resident who attended the parade is Bill Tyree. He said that this was his only chance to see a living monarch.
“The town is very lucky that we have something going on,” Tyree said. “This is good for the town.”
Linda Huff also shared similar sentiments, adding that Front Royal is a great place to live and has a ton of events, including the king and queen’s appearance.
“We followed them all of our lives,” Huff said of the royals. “It’s … exciting just to have them here.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla were scheduled to go to Shenandoah National Park later on after the parade.