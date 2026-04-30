‘This is good for the town’: King Charles and Queen Camilla join America 250 parade in Front Royal

King Charles and Queen Camilla took part in a parade to celebrate America's 250 birthday in Front Royal, Virginia, Thursday.

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Thousands of people lined up in Front Royal, Virginia, Thursday, with hopes of catching a glimpse of King Charles and Queen Camilla as the British royals briefly joined in the town’s parade celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

Some of the spectators dressed for the occasion, donning fancy hats, crowds and union jacks.

Jodi Shollenberger, a middle school teacher and Front Royal resident, got up early to hold a spot in line for her two sons, so they could sleep in late. She ended up being the first in line.

“I wanted them to be able to actually be able to see the king and queen on Main Street and not be behind tall people,” Shollenberger told WTOP ahead of the parade. “To still be part of the experience would be cool, but to actually see them.”

Those attending the parade went through screenings by security officials, roads near Main Street were closed and schools called off classes.

Another Front Royal resident who attended the parade is Bill Tyree. He said that this was his only chance to see a living monarch.

“The town is very lucky that we have something going on,” Tyree said. “This is good for the town.”

Linda Huff also shared similar sentiments, adding that Front Royal is a great place to live and has a ton of events, including the king and queen’s appearance.

“We followed them all of our lives,” Huff said of the royals. “It’s … exciting just to have them here.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla were scheduled to go to Shenandoah National Park later on after the parade.

Left to right; Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, Front Royal Mayor Lori A. Cockrell, Britain’s King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom Yvette Cooper attend a parade and block party event Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Front Royal, Va. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP) Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP Left to Right; Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, Front Royal Mayor Lori A. Cockrell, Britain’s King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom Yvette Cooper attend a parade and block party event Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Front Royal, Va. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP) Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP Britain’s King Charles walks among community members during a block party in Front Royal, Va., Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Kylie Cooper/Pool Photo via AP) Kylie Cooper/Pool Photo via AP Britain’s Queen Camilla pets a lamb as she poses with a community member during a block party in Front Royal, Va., Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Kylie Cooper/Pool Photo via AP) Kylie Cooper/Pool Photo via AP Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet people during a parade on the final day of their state visit, Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Front Royal, Va. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool) AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool Britain’s King Charles III looks on as students from Warren County High School are sworn in as junior park rangers, as they visit Shenandoah National Park in Front Royal, Va., Thursday, April 30, 2026. Bailey, the dog, foreground, is a BARK ranger. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert, Pool) AP Photo/Allison Robbert, Pool Ginny Musil (L) and Stacie Mikels both of Front Royal, Virginia, pose for a photo wearing decorative glasses during a parade and block party on day four of the state visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on April 30, 2026 in Front Royal. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images Tammy Carr looks out at the line for a parade and block party event on the final day of the state visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on April 30, 2026 in Front Royal, Virginia. (Photo by Matt McClain/Getty Images) Photo by Matt McClain/Getty Images Keith Hudnall (L) waits in line for a parade and block party event on the final day of the state visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on April 30, 2026 in Front Royal, Virginia. (Photo by Matt McClain/Getty Images) Photo by Matt McClain/Getty Images People wait in line for a parade and block party event on the final day of the state visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on April 30, 2026 in Front Royal, Virginia. King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Matt McClain/Getty Images) Photo by Matt McClain/Getty Images People wait in line for a parade and block party event on the final day of the state visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on April 30, 2026 in Front Royal, Virginia. King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Matt McClain/Getty Images) Photo by Matt McClain/Getty Images ( 1 /11) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WTOP’s Tadiwos Abedje contributed to this report.

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