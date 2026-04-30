Fairfax Co. orders work on viral Greenbriar home addition to stop

Construction on a viral three-story addition to a Fairfax County home has to stop, despite a plea from the homeowner suggesting the work is critical for his family to all live together.

The addition’s proximity to the neighboring home has been scrutinized.(Courtesy Pat Herrity) The addition’s proximity to the neighboring home has been scrutinized.(Courtesy Pat Herrity) Construction on a viral three-story addition to a Fairfax County, Virginia, home has to stop, officials there ruled Wednesday, despite a plea from the homeowner suggesting the work is critical for his family to all live together.

The work in the Northern Virginia suburb’s Greenbriar neighborhood was thrust into the spotlight last year, after some neighbors described it as an eyesore and worried about the impact it may have on neighboring properties.

Minh Nguyen, the homeowner, filed an appeal, hoping to allow the work to continue. In November, a stop work order had been issued because of a failed wind bracing inspection. The addition’s proximity to the neighboring home has been scrutinized.

The project, Nguyen told the county’s Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday, stems from his parents’ desire to spend more time with their grandchildren.

“We somehow came up that, ‘OK I can build something, an addition, and then we can all live together,'” Nguyen said. “So the grandparents, as much time as they have left, can spend the time with my kids. And without any thoughts that this type of stuff would happen.”

However, the Board of Zoning Appeals rejected Nguyen’s appeal unanimously.

The board found the addition didn’t meet requirements of a subsection of the county’s code. It isn’t “in character with the existing dwelling and surrounding development,” according to county documents, and the “scale, design and location of the addition will detrimentally impact the use and enjoyment of adjacent properties.”

In a statement, Supervisor Pat Herrity said the addition to the property along Marble Lane “does not belong this close to an adjacent residential property,” adding that it “negatively impacts the neighbor and neighborhood.”

After news coverage of the addition ramped up, Nguyen said, “That’s when we realized what we wanted for our family sometimes does not suit other peoples’ point of view.”

“We tried to work with the county every step of the way to meet whatever requirement that was needed, so we could continue our dream,” he said.

Last month, Fairfax County leaders described plans to consider whether to revise long-standing limits on house heights, because complex and taller home designs are testing the boundaries of the current rules.

Some of the proposals presented to the Board of Supervisors wouldn’t directly address the concerns tied to the Greenbriar property, but were viewed as a first step in what could be a long process.

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