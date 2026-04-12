Atlantic Division foes meet when Tampa Bay hosts Detroit

Detroit Red Wings (41-30-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (49-25-6, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Monday,…

Detroit Red Wings (41-30-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (49-25-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Detroit Red Wings in a matchup of Atlantic Division teams.

Tampa Bay has gone 49-25-6 overall with a 15-9-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have a 16-7-3 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Detroit is 41-30-9 overall and 13-9-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have given up 242 goals while scoring 235 for a -7 scoring differential.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season. The Lightning won 4-1 in the previous meeting. Jake Guentzel led the Lightning with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Hagel has 36 goals and 38 assists for the Lightning. Guentzel has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has 25 goals and 51 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has scored six goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 6.6 penalties and 18 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Max Crozier: out (abdomen), Darren Raddysh: day to day (undisclosed), Dominic James: out (leg), Victor Hedman: out (personal), Zemgus Girgensons: day to day (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg: out (upper-body).

Red Wings: Mason Appleton: day to day (upper-body), Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.